Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges, connecting rural communities in Southwestern Ontario

BLUEWATER, ON, July 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Ontario municipalities and First Nation communities to help them strengthen their local economies.

Today, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced funding for seven road and bridge projects across Southwestern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; with the Honourable Lisa Thompson, Ontario's Minister of Government and Consumer Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Huron—Bruce, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Paul Klopp, Mayor of the Municipality of Bluewater.

The Municipality of Bluewater will reduce service interruptions and increase safety by replacing a bridge on Airport Line with a longer, wider structure. Dutton/Dunwich will rehabilitate a portion of Ash Line, making the road more reliable. Walpole Island First Nation will replace a culvert on Tecumseh Road to improve drainage and safety. In addition, the Township of Southwold will replace the Second Line Bridge, and Brooke-Alvinston will rehabilitate a portion of a road by repaving.

The Municipality of Huron East will improve safety and traffic flow by replacing the bridge on Kinburn Line with a wider structure. In Morris-Turnberry, the Blind Bridge on Abraham Line will be replaced with a new, two lane structure that will improve the flow of traffic, enhance safety and allow for use by heavier vehicles and equipment.

The Government of Canada is investing over $7.6 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.3 million. The municipalities are contributing more than $1.4 million towards the projects and Walpole Island First Nation is contributing $37,347.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are working in collaboration with their partners to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

"These investments in roads and bridges across Southwestern Ontario will not only help residents in rural communities feel connected to their neighbours, friends and family, but it will foster a stronger sense of safety while travelling to essential services. These projects are vital to support economic development in the region and will have a positive impact for many years to come. I look forward to our continued collaboration with provincial, municipal and First Nation partners to ensure real progress is made in these communities."

Kate Young, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for London West on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"I'm happy that we have received federal government approval on the Huron-Bruce projects Ontario nominated last July. Important investments in infrastructure, such as the ones being announced today, will help kick start our local economies."

The Honourable Lisa Thompson, Ontario's Minister of Government and Consumer Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Huron—Bruce, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We thank both the Federal and Provincial governments for their financial assistance with this important project which will bring this bridge up to current standards so that commodities can be moved safely through our community. We know that this upgrade will provide a safer road for all those who travel on it. In addition, since there has been a considerable increase in the size of agricultural equipment and vehicles the update to the bridge will certainly help the agricultural sector as well."

Paul Klopp, Mayor of the Municipality of Bluewater

"The replacement of Bridge Structure T13 at the intersection of Kinburn Line and Front Road is critical to the road infrastructure of Huron East as Front Road is one our heaviest travelled roads in Huron East."

Bernie MacLellan, Mayor of the Municipality of Huron East

"This is the type of expensive infrastructure project that our municipality could not afford on its own. With the federal contribution of $718,641 and provincial contribution of $399,205, our taxpayers end up paying approximately $80,000 which is 7% of the total cost. I wish to thank both MPP Jeff Yurek and MP Karen Vecchio for their hard work and tireless efforts, to help up obtain this funding."

Bob Purcell, Mayor of the Municipality of Dutton/Dunwich

Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges, connecting rural communities in Southwestern Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, municipal and First Nation community funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support seven road and bridge projects in Southwestern Ontario. These investments will strengthen connections between rural communities and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing over $7.6 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $4.3 million. The municipalities are contributing more than $1.4 million towards the projects and Walpole Island First Nation is contributing $37,347*.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal/First Nation

Funding Replacement of Bridge B35 - Airport Line, North of County Road #83 Bluewater The replacement and widening of a bridge located on Airport Line will improve safety, reliability and reduce service interruptions. $1,207,800 $805,119 $475,681 Replacement of the Kinburn Line T13 Bridge Huron East The project will replace the existing bridge on Kinburn Line with a wider structure to improve safety and traffic flow. $1,282,050 $854,615 $427,435 Replacement of the Blind Bridge on Abraham Line Morris-Turnberry The replacement of the existing, one-lane Blind Bridge on Abraham Line with a new, two-lane structure will improve safety, reliability and traffic flow, and remove weight restrictions. $1,760,880 $977,288 $196,632 Ash Line Culvert Replacement and Resurfacing Dutton/Dunwich The installation a 42-metre culvert and rehabilitation of 800 metres of Ash Line will improve road infrastructure. $718,641 $399,205 $100,889 Replacement of Tecumseh Road Culvert Walpole Island First Nation The replacement an 18.5-metre culvert on Tecumseh Road will improve drainage and road reliability. $419,939 $102,633 $37,347 Second Line Bridge Replacement Southwold The project will replace the Second Line Bridge with a concrete culvert to improve safety and access for multiple users, including emergency vehicles. $377,582 $209,747 $51,028 Rehabilitation of Sections of Shiloh Line Brooke-Alvinston The rehabilitation of Shiloh Line will improve safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and reduce maintenance costs. $1,853,478 $1,029,607 $206,045

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for municipal projects, which are 60% and 33.33% respectively for communities with populations under 5,000, and 50% and 33.33% respective for communities with populations above 5,000, consistent with the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. The federal government is also providing the maximum share of eligible costs for the First Nations project, which is 75%. Contributions from municipalities and the First Nation may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities or the First Nation have chosen not to request reimbursement or cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.7 billion in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,500 infrastructure projects across under the plan. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On July 9, 2020 , Ontario launched the $150 -million Improving Connectivity for Ontario program to fund broadband and cellular infrastructure projects where there is a need for better service. This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan.

