Canada and Ontario invest in reliable and efficient water treatment infrastructure in Hawkesbury

HAWKESBURY, ON, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Her Worship Paula Assaly, Mayor of the Town of Hawkesbury, announced funding for improvements to Hawkesbury's water treatment plant.

The Government of Canada is investing $1,076,844 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan, and the Government of Ontario is contributing $897,280. The Town of Hawkesbury is providing $717,986 toward this project.

The project will upgrade the clarification process in the water treatment plant by replacing deteriorating equipment and providing life-cycle upgrades to other equipment. Work will include de-commissioning the clarifier and replacing it with two new units, as well as upgrading walls, the roof, floor slab and framing to prevent structural damage and accommodate the new clarifiers. In addition, modifications to a new control system will be made.

The upgrades will benefit residents by improving the quality of treated water, minimizing the risk of boil water advisories, and ensuring the long-term functioning of the plant.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"Long-term investments in infrastructure are key to building healthy and resilient communities, while also providing important services to residents. Improvements to the Hawkesbury Water Treatment Plant will ensure there is safe, healthy and reliable drinking water for residents, and support for community development. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The provincial government is committed to helping municipalities provide the best possible services for residents. Ensuring that Hawkesbury residents, and all Ontarians, have access to clean, safe water is something we should never take for granted."

Jim McDonell, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Member of Provincial Parliament for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We welcome this news. These renovations will not only modernize our infrastructure and meet the highest environmental and technical standards, but will also improve the quality and quantity of drinking water for Hawkesbury and neighboring municipalities."

Her Worship Paula Assaly, Mayor of the Town of Hawkesbury

"The plans and specifications will be completed in July 2021 and the tendering process will be launched towards the end of 2021 for the selection of the contractor to carry out the work. The construction, which will take place over a period of 24 months, represent a total investment of $6 million."

Martin Perron, Director of the Environment Department for the Town of Hawkesbury

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,785 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,785 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream.

