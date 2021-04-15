BRAMPTON, ON, April 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and to make our communities more inclusive and resilient.

That is why, together, these governments are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontarians need safe and reliable public transit to get to work and home, to appointments, to shop for essentials, and to conduct business. Strategic investments in public transportation infrastructure play a key role in delivering this service.

Today, Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton, announced joint funding for the construction of a new public transit maintenance and storage facility for the City's bus fleet.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $69.9 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $58.2 million, and the City of Brampton is contributing more than $46.6 million.

Phase 1 of the project includes the construction of approximately 400,000 square foot transit maintenance and storage facility with up to 36 maintenance bays and approximately 40 overhead garage doors to accommodate up to 250 standard 40 foot equivalent buses, in addition to administrative and maintenance support space. Work also includes installing fixed and mobile hoists, a vehicle inspection pit, an overhead crane, fuel storage and dispensing systems, a vehicle location and radio system, and backup electricity generation.

The construction of this new facility will not only improve the capacity, quality, and safety of public transit infrastructure for the City of Brampton, but it will allow for the future installation of infrastructure to service electric buses, creating cleaner and more efficient transportation methods for residents.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Today's investment will help create Brampton's largest transit maintenance and storage facility. This will ensure that residents have access to quality and safe public transit options for years to come, create good paying jobs, while also creating future opportunities for green and low-carbon transit systems. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Ontario is once again demonstrating its commitment to improving transit infrastructure in the province by partnering with our federal and municipal colleagues to make this crucial investment. A new transit terminal is just another step in our plan to get Bramptonians spending less time commuting and more time at home with their families."

Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We welcome the Government of Canada's and the Government of Ontario's investments in Brampton Transit's third storage and maintenance facility. Brampton Transit is one of the fastest-growing transit systems in Canada and the new facility will help support our accessible and connected transit network and create approximately 850 new Brampton jobs per year in its construction, and around 1,000 jobs when the facility is fully built and operating. Building on our Council's commitment to being a Green City, we continue to seek funding to electrify the facility."

His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,880 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,880 infrastructure projects. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

