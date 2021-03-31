Canada and Ontario invest in more accessible recreation and transit infrastructure in the Counties of Hastings, Lennox and Addington    

TWEED, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock; Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington; His Worship Tom Deline, Mayor of the Municipality of Centre Hastings; and David Gerow, Chair of the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance, announced joint funding for six community and culture infrastructure projects and one public transit project in the Counties of Hastings and Lennox and Addington.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.6 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.2 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are contributing more than $1.6 million total toward their respective projects.

The first two projects involve the revitalization of a recreational trail in Centre Hastings and a 550 kilometre trail network managed by the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance. In Centre Hastings, the existing Moira Lake Trail Bridge will be replaced with a new bridge with new retaining structures, restoring continued access to the trail for its more than 5,500 users. The Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance Trail Network Revitalization Project will repair 21 bridge structures along the Hastings Heritage Trail and repair various sections of the trail by resurfacing and regrading them.

Funding will also support two projects in the Town of Deseronto. Improvements to the Deseronto Community Centre include a new roof, HVAC system and the creation of an outdoor sports pad for multi-use recreation. Transit users in Deseronto will also benefit from the purchase of new accessible transit buses, new bus shelters and other safety improvements.

The Municipality of Marmora and Lake will see improvements to the Legion Park softball diamond; the Township of Stone Mills will replace the arena floor and in-floor refrigeration piping in the Stone Mills Recreation Centre; and the Kiwanis Club of Tweed will rehabilitate the Tweed Kiwanis Memorial Park to make it more accessible for all users.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"Recreational spaces are at the heart of communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. Federal support of $2.6 million to make improvements to public spaces in Hastings County, from 550km of trail in Eastern Ontario to the Kiwanis Memorial Park in Tweed will provide more opportunities for families and residents to enjoy their communities for years to come. This funding will also see the purchase of accessible buses and shelters in Deseronto, helping residents get around in safe and affordable ways. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These projects across Hastings-Lennox and Addington are protecting peoples' health and our economy. Ontario is taking action to provide over $2.2 million dollars for these important Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) projects that will go along way to improving local community infrastructure."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock

"We have listened and advocated for these three-partner projects since the Province approved and recommended the municipal applications. We are pleased that all levels of government are now on board and work will soon commence across our counties of Hastings and Lennox and Addington for these much-needed projects."

Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington

"We are so grateful that this project will be moving forward. This has been a priority project for our community and all partners. This trail bridge is such an important juncture that connects our community to other local trails. Our local economy and businesses will certainly see the benefits of this project."

His Worship Tom Deline, Mayor of the Municipality of Centre Hastings

"I am so pleased that this funding is supporting the EOTA. It is very much appreciated. This partnership will assist EOTA to make the necessary improvements to the trails so we can continue to provide a safe multi use trail network and promote healthy lifestyles for all its users while promoting tourism and job creation."

David Gerow, Chair of the Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,860 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,860 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; rural and northern and other priority infrastructure projects.

Canada and Ontario invest in more accessible recreation and transit infrastructure in the Counties of Hastings, Lennox and Addington

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support six community, culture and recreation projects and one public transit project in Hastings County, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.6 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $2.2 million. Recipient funding will amount to over $1.6 million.

Project Information:

Recipient Project

Name Funding Stream Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Town of Deseronto Purchase of Transit Buses, 2 Shelters and Security Technology PTIS The purchase of two accessible transit buses and one specialized accessible transit van. Two new bus shelters will be installed as well as video surveillance cameras and sensor equipment, improving passenger safety and comfort. $154,131 $128,429 $102,767 Town of Deseronto Rehabilitation and Renovation of a Community Centre CCRIS Improvements to the Deseronto Community Centre include repairing the roof, HVAC system, and the north wall of the facility. Additionally, the project includes the creation of an outdoor sports pad for multi-use recreation, the addition of a barrier-free entrance, and renovations to the canteen and spectator seating to improve accessibility. $269,220 $224,126 $179,704 Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance Eastern Ontario Trails Alliance - Trail Network Revitalization CCRIS The rehabilitation and repair of 21 bridge structures along the Hastings Heritage Trail and reconditioning of various sections of the 550 kilometre trail network. Reconditioning of the trails will include resurfacing, and grading modifications. Structure repairs will include the rehabilitation of various bridge decks and pedestrian barriers. $1,242,000 $1,034,897 $828,104 Municipality of Centre Hastings Moira Lake Trail Bridge CCRIS The project includes the removal of the existing Timber Trestle bridge and replacement with a new Bailey style structure supported by new abutments and approaches on either side. Once completed, access will be restored for the more than 5,500 users of this recreational trail which connects multiple communities. $397,900 $331,550 $132,700 Municipality of Marmora and Lake Upgrades to Legion Park Softball Diamond CCRIS Upgrades to the Legion Park Softball diamond include replacing the existing halogen stadium lights with brighter, energy efficient LED lights. A new electrical panel with a timed lighting system will improve public safety and encourage more use of the facility in the evenings. Backstop fencing behind and above home plate will be removed and replaced, ensuring continued public safety during sporting events. $16,057 $13,379 $10,706 Township of Stone Mills Stone Mills Recreation Centre Arena Floor Replacement CCRIS Upgrades to the Stone Mills Recreation Centre include replacing the existing arena floor with a new concrete slab and in-floor refrigeration piping. The project also includes the construction of new rink boards and alterations to the Ice Resurfacer entrance. $400,000 $333,300 $266,700 Kiwanis Club of Tweed Tweed Kiwanis Memorial Park Accessible Playground Rehabilitation CCRIS Upgrades to the Kiwanis Memorial Park playground project will make it more accessible and barrier-free for all users. New features of the park include a rubber surface which will enable wheelchair access, as well as accessible equipment such as zip lines, swings, gliders and spinners. $169,581 $141,176 $113,195

