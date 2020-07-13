BARRIE, ON, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health, it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in public transportation infrastructure play a key role in supporting Ontarians getting to work, school and essential services on time, and safely back home at the end of the day.

Today, the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Member of Parliament for Markham, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Doug Downey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte and Ontario's Attorney General, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Jeff Lehman, Mayor of the City of Barrie, announced funding for five projects that will modernize and improve Barrie Transit.

Residents who use public transit will benefit from the replacement of the City of Barrie's retiring bus fleet with 30 new, low-floor, accessible buses. In addition, transit users with accessibility needs will benefit from the purchase of 21 new fully accessible, paratransit city buses which will replace the existing fleet over the next seven years.

A new transit hub at the Allandale GO Station and a new connection hub downtown will offer transit users a better connected and more integrated public transit system. More bus stops and platforms, as well as additional bicycle parking, will make it easier for residents to access the public transit system.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16.4 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $13.6 million, while the City of Barrie's contribution is more than $10.9 million.

"Canadians rely on public transit to get to work, run errands, and access the services they need. Investing in modern and accessible public transit systems is essential to building healthy communities. Today's investments will improve the accessibility and reliability of bus services in Barrie. By working with our partners, we're building better public transit here and in communities across the country – creating more liveable communities for generations to come."

The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, and Member of Parliament for Markham, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"It is vital that Barrie's public transit system evolve to meet the needs of our rapidly growing city. This investment into the City of Barrie will allow our thriving municipality to bring to life multiple long-awaited projects, improving and expanding much of our major transit infrastructure. Reliable infrastructure is more than concrete and steel; it is an essential part of a happy and healthy society. It creates opportunities, inclusive growth, improves accessibility, and helps define how we live, work and play within our community. I look forward to seeing shovels in the ground on these five projects!"

The Honourable Doug Downey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte and Ontario's Attorney General, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This combined federal, provincial and municipal investment in Barrie will offer our community updated and more accessible buses, and the new transit hub will ensure a better connected and integrated city. It will improve the ability of residents to travel and get to work, make connections and provide more active transportation options as our city grows."

His Worship Jeff Lehman, Mayor of the City of Barrie

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure under the Investing in Canada Plan.

, the Government of has invested more than in infrastructure under the Investing in Plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Backgrounder — Canada and Ontario invest in more accessible public transit infrastructure for Barrie residents

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support five public transit projects in the City of Barrie, Ontario. These investments will support a more accessible and sustainable community.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $16.4 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is providing over $13.6 million, while the City of Barrie's contribution is more than $10.9 million for these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding* Provincial Funding* Municipal Funding Conventional Fleet Replacement The purchase of 30 low-floor, 40-foot conventional city buses to replace the retiring fleet. $9,355,609 $7,795,561 $6,237,852 On-Street Infrastructure Improvements The installation of bus shelters with visual displays to better inform transit users of the timing of arrivals and departures; construction of concrete bus pads (replacing asphalt); installation of bike racks; and new bus stop signs. The project will improve existing infrastructure to meet accessibility standards under the Accessibility for Ontarians Disabilities Act. $1,094,585 $912,063 $729,814 Specialized Fleet Replacement The purchase of 21 specialized para-transit city buses, which will replace the retiring fleet over the next seven years. $1,869,840 $1,558,044 $1,246,716 Allandale Mobility Hub – New Transit Relocating the current downtown hub to the Allandale GO Station (where a new terminal building will be constructed) and adding extra bus platforms, bus stops, bus shelters, and additional bicycle parking will improve the capacity, quality and safety of the Barrie public transit system. $3,960,180 $3,299,820 $2,640,450 Downtown Connection Hub The construction of a new downtown connection hub, which includes two new bus stops and one heated bus shelter, will improve residents' access to the public transit system. $130,680 $108,889 $87,131

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost sharing may differ depending on recipient.

