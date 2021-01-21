Canada and Ontario invest in modern public transit infrastructure for residents of Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

From the Canadian-Pacific Railway to the St Lawrence Seaway to the Toronto subway and today's expanding Internet and clean energy networks, we must be ambitious in building things that position our economy for the future.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Rudy Cuzzetto, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's President of the Treasury Board and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga-Lakeshore; and Her Worship Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga announced funding for 12 projects that will modernize and improve public transit in Mississauga.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $62 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $51.5 million, and the City of Mississauga is contributing more than $44.5 million.

Projects involve various upgrades to public transit infrastructure including new heated bus shelters with digital signage and new, fully accessible bus stop pads. MiWay fleet buses will undergo major rehabilitations which include the replacement of engines, transmissions, and energy storage systems that will extend the useful life of the city's bus fleet while helping reduce maintenance and operating costs. All transit buses will receive upgrades to their video monitoring and scheduling systems.

Residents will also benefit from a dedicated two-way Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor on Lakeshore Road with three new stations between East Avenue and Deta Road, as well as separated bike lanes and sidewalks. The new bus rapid transit lanes will increase the capacity of the city's transit system and support a growing population along the Lakeshore Road corridor.

The improvements will improve passenger safety, encourage active transportation, and provide residents with a better and more reliable transit system.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in Mississauga public transit is an essential part of growing an economy and community where people can move around in cheaper, cleaner and faster ways. The Government of Canada is providing more than $62 million to support 12 new projects that promote jobs and investment while improving the public transit experience in Mississauga, including new stations, refurbished buses and a bus rapid transit corridor. Canada's infrastructure plan is creating good jobs, sustainable economic growth, and building a stronger country now and for the future."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Modern and integrated public transit systems are essential for building the sustainable communities of tomorrow. Improving public transit services for Mississauga residents helps them get where they need to go, whether it be on foot, cycling, or by bus. The investments announced today will benefit the community, residents, and the environment."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Mississauga Centre

"This is an exciting day for residents of Mississauga. Our investment of more than $51 million in 12 new public transit projects will provide residents with better access to more frequent and reliable public transit, connecting people to jobs safely and efficiently. This is another example how we are working collaboratively with our federal and municipal partners to make important investments in infrastructure. With today's announcement, these projects can move from shovel-ready to shovels in the ground."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Our community can now look forward to seeing shovels in the ground on long awaited transit improvement. Ontario's over $51-million investment will help develop a modern and accessible inter-regional transit system that will support our growing population, encourage economic recovery and connect transit users to other services like GO Transit, the Hurontario LRT, TTC, and active transit like pedestrian and cycling networks."

Rudy Cuzzetto, Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Provincial Parliament for Mississauga—Lakeshore

“This is a great day for Mississauga, and I want to thank the federal and provincial governments for making these important investments in our community. Upgrades to our MiWay fleet of buses, shelter improvements and the new Bus Rapid Transit corridor will create more efficiency and reliability in our system and ensure Mississauga residents have even more options to get around the Region and beyond. We also know that an integrated transit system is essential to creating complete communities and building our economy. MiWay is what truly keeps Mississauga moving, and these new investments go a long way in helping us create an even stronger public transit system.”

Her Worship Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of the City of Mississauga

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.1 billion in over 2,750 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,750 infrastructure projects. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in modern public transit infrastructure for residents of Mississauga

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 12 public transit projects in the City of Mississauga. These investments will support more accessible and sustainable public transit for communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $62 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is providing over $51.5 million, while the City of Mississauga is contributing more than $44.5 million in total toward these projects*.

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Construction of a New Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Corridor along Lakeshore Road in Mississauga Construction of a dedicated two-way bus rapid transit corridor on Lakeshore Road with three new stations between East Avenue and Deta Road, as well as separated bike lanes and sidewalks. The new bus rapid transit lanes will support a growing population along the Lakeshore Road corridor. $21,800,000 $18,164,850 $15,535,150 Major Bus Rehabilitations Replacement of engines, transmissions, and energy storage systems will extend the useful life of the city's bus fleet while improving the quality and safety of the transit system. $17,640,000 $14,685,300 $11,774,700 Enhanced Stop Amenities for Priority (Express) Bus Corridors Installation of 88 new transit stop shelters along four Frequent Rapid Transit Network Bus Priority Corridors in Mississauga will improve accessibility and comfort for transit customers. The large transit stop shelters will be fully heated with accessible doors and new digital signage, improving the quality, safety, and accessibility of the public transit system. $14,720,000 $12,265,440 $9,814,560 Intelligent Transportation System Hardware and Software Upgrade on Transit Buses Improvements to the transportation system in all transit buses include upgrades to video monitoring, scheduling systems, and scheduling software. These upgrades will improve driver and passenger safety, and convenience. $3,600,000 $2,999,700 $2,400,300 Installation of On-Street Bus Shelters Installation of new bus shelters with lighting throughout the city will improve the quality and safety of the public transit network. $1,512,000 $1,259,874 $3,528,126 Farebox Refurbishments The refurbishing of the farebox system in 530 buses will extend their useful life, improving the quality and accessibility of the transit system. $1,000,000 $666,600 $333,400 Bus Terminal Shelter Enhancements Installation of large heated bus shelters with digital signage at four MiWay transit terminals located at the Laird/Vega Bus Loop, Meadowvale Town Centre, Erin Mills Town Centre, and Dixie Outlet Mall. The new shelters will improve the quality, safety and accessibility of the public transit system. $640,000 $533,280 $426,720 Replacement of Bus Stop Markers with New Accessible Design Replacement of bus stop markers with new markers that have an accessible design, as well as purchase of hardware for digital signs, will improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of the transit system. $281,600 $234,643 $187,757 Enhanced Safety Partitions on the Mississauga Transitway Procurement and installation of new enhanced glass safety partitions at seven stations along the bus rapid transit corridor will improve the safety of the public transit system. $280,000 $233,310 $186,690 Transit Terminal Upgrades The construction of two new accessible passenger pick-up layby's at bus stops, the installation of public facing signage at 17 transit stations and terminals, and the addition of pylon signage at two transit stations will improve the quality and safety of the public transit system. $280,000 $233,310 $186,690 Purchase of Transit Support Vehicles Purchase of ten zero-emission battery electric vehicles to replace the city's existing transit-support fleet will reduce emissions and fuel costs. $160,000 $133,200 $106,800 New and Refurbished Bus Stop Pads Installation of 126 new bus stop pads and the rehabilitation of 14 existing ones to ensure that they are fully accessible will improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of the public transit system. $134,400 $111,989 $89,611

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost sharing may differ depending on recipient.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected] ; Christine Bujold: Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Christopher Tham, Corporate and Department Communications, City of Mississauga, 905-615-3200 ext. 5934, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

