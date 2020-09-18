Canada and Ontario invest in modern and more accessible public transit infrastructure across Central, North and Southern Ontario

KAWARTHA LAKES, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting out to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transportation infrastructure play a key role.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was joined by the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, and Patrick O'Reilly, Deputy Mayor of Kawartha Lakes to announce funding for 30 projects that will modernize, expand and improve the accessibility and safety of public transit in communities across Central, North and Southern Ontario.

In the Municipality of Port Hope, the Town of Bancroft, the Town of Huntsville, and the City of Sarnia, public transit riders will have easier access to transit systems and more connected networks of cycling and walking paths. These improvements include the purchase of new specialized and para-transit vehicles and the adaptation of routes to accommodate those who need para-transit services, as well as the upgrading of bike lanes, sidewalks and multi-use trails.

Public transit users in the City of Orillia, the Town of Halton Hills, the Town of Midland and the City of Timmins will benefit from modern transit technology, such as the installation of smart pay systems, security cameras, scheduling software and live display panels in terminals, which will increase each transit system's reliability, efficiency and safety.

Finally, residents who rely on public transit in the Town of Cobourg, the City of Kawartha Lakes, the City of Stratford, the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, the Town of Collingwood, the City of Elliot Lake, the Town of Orangeville and the Town of Wasaga Beach will benefit from a more reliable and higher quality public transit service provided by expanded bus fleets and upgraded bus terminals and shelters.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $23 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $19.1 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $17.5 million in total toward these projects.

The Government of Canada will continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, and to ensure a safe, sustainable, and greener economic recovery. Canadians have come together and done their part. These collective efforts have helped us during the pandemic, and will continue to do so as we work to build a healthy, more resilient, and more prosperous country for everyone.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and accessible public transportation systems allows Canadians to get around in faster, cheaper and cleaner ways. These new buses, upgraded shelters and modernized software systems will help make public transit in Ontario more accessible and convenient for riders. Canada's infrastructure plan not only invests in thousands of projects across the country, but it also creates jobs and builds stronger communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is an exciting day for residents of communities across Central, Northern and Southern Ontario. The Province is investing more than $19.1 million in 30 new public transit projects in 16 communities. These projects will provide residents with more access to public transit, connecting people to jobs safely and efficiently. With today's announcement, 30 projects can reach the important stage, going from shovel-ready to shovels in the ground."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure "

"Investing in our critical infrastructure is vital to sustaining Kawartha Lakes' healthy and vibrant communities. This funding will help provide improved transit service to our current ridership and will allow us to continue to expand into other areas across the municipality. When efforts are combined by all three levels to fund economic and community growth, it not only shows the continued dedication to support municipalities across Ontario, but also helps build the foundation for more investments down the road."

His Worship Andy Letham, Mayor of the City of Kawartha Lakes

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.9 billion in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in modern and more accessible public transit infrastructure across Central, North and Southern Ontario

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support 30 public transit projects around Central, North and Southern Ontario. These investments will support more modern and accessible public transit for communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $23 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is providing over $19.1 million, while the municipalities are contributing more than $17.5 million in total toward these projects*.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Purchase of New Public Transit Vehicles Bancroft Adding three new specialized transit fleet vehicles will increase the frequency of the fixed-route service, while improving the responsiveness of the town's on-demand specialized transit service, resulting in improved capacity, quality, and accessibility for public transit users. $84,307 $70,249 $56,212 BWG Transit - Fleet Replacement and Expansion Bradford West Gwillimbury Replacement of two transit vans and the addition of an extra transit van that all include new "Smart Bus" technologies, which will improve service reliability. $230,580 $192,131 $153,739 Replacement of Rolling Stock (3 Buses) Cobourg Purchase of three new buses (two conventional 30-foot transit buses, and one 8-metre low floor specialized vehicle) to replace aging vehicles in the fleet will improve the town's transit system by making all buses fully accessible. $496,182 $413,443 $330,829 Transit Fleet Renewal and Replacement Collingwood Purchase of eight new diesel buses over an eight year period, as well as the renewal of major power train components of six vehicles in the current fleet, will enable Collingwood Transit to expand its service and provide a more reliable, accessible transit experience. $1,890,600 $1,575,342 $1,260,558 Transit Expansion and Improvements Elliot Lake Developing new transit routes and schedules to meet community transit needs, as well as planning the construction phase and asset purchases. This will include up to four new buses, the installation of up to 50 new bus shelters and 50 bus stops, as well as the rehabilitation of up to 75 existing bus stops and 25 existing bus shelters for improved safety and accessibility. $375,000 $312,469 $250,031 Transit Service Strategy Implementation and Specialized Transit Services Halton Hills Procuring six new transit buses (replacing five aging buses and adding one bus to the transit fleet), installing 36 new accessible transit shelters, and implementing transit dispatching/scheduling technology will support ridership growth and meet increasing demand for modern public transit services. $558,600 $465,453 $372,447 Ridership Growth Plan (Phase #1) Huntsville Procurement of one conventional transit bus and replacement of one para-transit bus will allow the redesign and expansion of conventional transit and para-transit operating hours, providing a more reliable and higher quality transit service. $147,000 $122,488 $143,512 Transit Improvement and Expansion Kawartha Lakes Renovation and expansion of a bus maintenance facility, seven new conventional buses (five to replace retiring vehicles and two to expand the fleet), a new transit hub and 20 additional transit stops, additional bike racks and bike corrals as well as upgrades to transit software will enhance the transit system's efficiency and connectivity with road and active transportation networks, and will provide for a better customer experience. $946,478 $788,542 $1,120,980 Transit Vehicle Replacement Midland Replacement of one conventional and two specialized buses will improve the quality and reliability of the transit system. $286,000 $238,310 $190,691 Ride Scheduling and Vehicle Tracking Systems Midland Installation of GPS tracking and a Ride Scheduling program on transit vehicles to allow transit employees to track bus location in real time, and to allow transit users to schedule rides on specialized transit vehicles through a web-based platform, leading to better transit reliability and an improved rider experience. $44,000 $36,630 $29,370 New Transfer Terminal and Bus Acquisition Project Orangeville Construction of a new covered terminal for bus transfers, purchase of two new transit vehicles, and 12km of route expansion will increase the capacity of the public transit system and improve pedestrian safety and comfort. $837,500 $697,847 $558,403 Installation of a Smart Pay System, Security Cameras and Bike Racks on Buses Orillia Addition of smart pay systems, security cameras and bike racks on twelve conventional buses and one specialized bus will result in improved quality and safety of, and access to, Orillia's public transit system. $223,100 $185,898 $148,752 Purchase and Installation of New Transit Shelters Orillia Installation of 30 bus shelters throughout the city will enhance the comfort and safety of public transit users. $271,400 $226,144 $180,956 Design and Construction of a New Transit Terminal Orillia Construction of a new bus terminal that includes parking and a connection to multi-use paths will improve access to the transit system and increase passenger satisfaction. $3,990,000 $3,324,668 $2,660,333 Replacement of Conventional and Specialized Buses Orillia Purchase of five conventional and two specialized buses to replace aging buses in the existing fleet will improve the quality and safety of the public transit service. $1,632,000 $1,359,864 $1,088,136 Specialized Transit Service Expansion and Accessibility Improvements to Existing Stops Port Hope The procurement of a new specialized transit vehicle will expand services to rural areas, while the installation of new bus shelters, benches, concrete pads, and sidewalk approaches will improve the quality, safety and accessibility of the transit system. $105,800 $88,158 $70,542 Transit Maintenance Equipment Upgrades Sarnia Purchasing public transit maintenance assets, including a new fuel pump, a bus wash system and two new vehicle hoists, will ensure the bus fleet is in optimal condition, allowing passengers to experience a safe and high quality ride. $435,600 $362,964 $290,436 Fleet Upgrades: Fare Boxes and Radios Sarnia Purchase of new fare box units and radios will provide passengers with easier and more efficient ways to pay their fare and will result in more convenient and reliable transit service. $154,000 $128,321 $102,680 Fleet Replacement & Expansion Sarnia Purchase of 24 new buses (17 conventional and seven specialized) and one service vehicle will improve the safety of passengers and increase the capacity and quality of the public transit system. $3,995,200 $3,329,000 $2,663,800 Transit Stop Improvements Sarnia Installation of 100 new concrete bus pads and the replacement of 32 transit shelters with solar-powered shelters will improve the accessibility of the bus stops throughout the public transit system, while improving the customer experience. $508,200 $423,458 $338,842 Terminal Upgrades Sarnia Renovation of three bus terminals will improve the quality and accessibility of the public transit system. $1,199,000 $999,067 $2,499,433 Active Transportation Projects Sarnia New multi-use trails, sidewalks, bike lanes and new traffic signals will result in better safety for pedestrians and increase the capacity and quality of, and access to, the public transit system. $1,342,000 $1,118,222 $894,779 Accessibility Improvement Projects Sarnia Improvements to sidewalks and intersections directly connected to the city's transit system will benefit transit users by improving safety and accessibility. $330,000 $274,973 $220,028 Process and Practice Improvements Through Standard Technology Implementation Sarnia Installation of new maintenance management and traffic communication systems (hardware and software) will improve the public transit maintenance practices as well as communication throughout the system, resulting in more efficiencies and improving the passenger experience. $385,000 $320,801 $256,699 Transit Signal Priority and Accessibility Sarnia Installation of vehicle prioritization technology on traffic signals and transit vehicles will improve the quality and efficiency of the transit system. $1,672,000 $1,393,194 $1,114,806 2021 Accessible Stops with Shelters Stratford Construction of eight new accessible bus stops with shelters will improve the experience of transit users by providing shelter from the elements. $60,000 $49,995 $40,005 Live Display Panels Timmins Purchase and installation of two new live display panels in the main public transit terminal station will remotely connect to the bus fleet, providing customers with information on inbound and outbound buses. This will improve the customer experience. $17,600 $14,665 $11,735 Upgrade Existing Bus Wash Timmins Construction of a new transit bus wash facility to reduce energy consumption and provide new features that will expand washing capabilities. $96,000 $79,992 $64,008 Transit Signal Prioritization Timmins Procurement and installation of a transit signal priority system will improve flow and on-time performance and decrease transit vehicle queuing, thereby improving efficiency. $57,840 $48,195 $38,565 Fleet Expansion/Replacements and Capital Improvements Wasaga Beach Purchase of eight buses, the construction of several transit shelters and other bus stop improvements will increase the accessibility, capacity, and quality of the public transit system. $655,200 $545,945 $436,855

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from recipients may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs). Cost sharing may differ depending on recipient.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Cheri Davidson, Manager, Communications Advertising and Marketing, 705-324-9411 ext 1355, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

