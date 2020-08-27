Canada and Ontario invest in modern, accessible public transit infrastructure for Thunder Bay residents

THUNDER BAY, ON, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on our economy.

That is why our respective governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and we continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transit and active transportation infrastructure play a key role.

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay−Rainy River, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay−Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay, today announced funding for 13 public transit projects in Thunder Bay.

Four transit hubs will be upgraded, and a new one built, with widened sidewalks, automatic doors and heated shelters. The hubs will improve accessibility and make it easier for riders to catch their bus. The purchase of four conventional buses will help make the transit system more reliable, while 14 new specialized paratransit buses will provide accessible, door-to-door service for passengers who need more assistance. In addition, 40 new bus shelters and several hundred new mobility pads will also improve accessibility. A new electronic fare management system will make payment simpler through reloadable smart cards.

Together, these projects will improve the quality, safety and convenience of the transit system. The upgrades will also help pedestrians and cyclists more easily connect to their bus and community.

The Government of Canada is investing over $10.4 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $8.5 million, while the City of Thunder Bay is contributing over $6.6 million.

Quotes

"Modern public transit infrastructure allows Canadians to get around their communities more easily and affordably. The investment in upgraded transit hubs, new buses, and a simpler payment system for riders in Thunder Bay will improve the quality of life for residents. These projects are an example of how working together with our provincial and municipal partners can improve communities now, and in the future."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay−Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"All through high-school I would go to judo practice twice a week at Lakehead University. I would have to take first the Crosstown to downtown Westfort and then transfer to the Mainline in order to get back to my grandmother's house. I spent hours in the winter standing there, waiting for each bus, freezing. I am therefore especially pleased to be involved in building heated bus shelters. Many residents in Thunder Bay rely on public transit to get around each day. These investments with our partners are helping make our city more liveable and sustainable, now and into the future."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay−Rainy River

"This is an exciting day for transit riders and residents in Thunder Bay. Ontario is investing more than $8.5 million in thirteen new public transit projects. These projects will provide residents with more access to public transit, connecting people to jobs safely and efficiently. With today's announcement, these eight projects can move from shovel-ready to shovels moving."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This investment is transformative. Not since Thunder Bay Transit became the first transit agency in Ontario to be 100% accessible back in 2007 has there been a multi-year investment in our service as consequential as this. Together, we will make transit safer and even more accessible with new hubs, new buses, an electronic payment system, and many other improvements touching on virtually every aspect of transit. We are grateful to the Governments of Canada and Ontario for partnering with us to improve the whole transit experience for the people of Thunder Bay."

Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.9 billion in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

has invested more than in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across under the infrastructure plan. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in modern, accessible public transit infrastructure for Thunder Bay residents

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 13 public transit projects in the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario. These investments will support more inclusive and sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $10.4 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $8.5 million, while the City of Thunder Bay is contributing over $6.6 million.*

Project Information:

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Thunder Bay Transit - Conventional and Specialized Vehicle Replacement Purchase of four conventional buses and 12 specialized paratransit buses to replace retiring buses in the existing fleet will reduce maintenance costs and improve the quality and safety of the transit system. $1,965,600 $1,637,836 $1,310,564 Thunder Bay Transit - Specialized Fleet Expansion Purchase of two specialized paratransit buses will address growing demands for accessible public transit and provide quality door-to-door service for passengers who need more assistance travelling to their destinations. $159,600 $132,987 $106,413 Electronic Fare Management System A new automated electronic fare management system that modernizes the system's fare collection process. Transit riders will have more convenient payment options through the introduction of reloadable and account based pre-paid smart cards. $1,050,000 $874,913 $700,088 Transit Facility Improvements Rehabilitating the public transit garage will include replacements of overheard doors, a section of the roof and other components. The replacements will decrease operating costs, provide a safer work environment and extend the life of the garage. $351,120 $234,057 $117,063 ITS/Software Improvement - New On-Demand Mobility Management Software Modules The implementation of the Internet-based trip management system will facilitate on-demand transit service and improve accessibility for passengers by permitting booking, payment and notifications through a web portal and mobile app. $126,000 $104,990 $84,011 Safety Equipment Installing new safety equipment on public transit buses, including driver safety shields and mobility securement devices for wheelchairs and will improve safety and prevent passenger injuries. $425,040 $354,165 $283,395 Transit Hub Improvements Upgrades to four existing transit hubs, which includes the widening of sidewalks, automatic door installation, real-time passenger information screens and heated shelters, along with the construction of a new transit hub, will improve passenger accessibility and overall quality of the public transit system. $3,276,000 $2,729,727 $2,184,273 Construction of New Pedestrian Crossovers Construction of 23 pedestrian crossovers in high traffic areas throughout Thunder Bay will assist transit riders in crossing busy streets, which will improve the accessibility, safety and overall quality of the public transit system. $874,500 $728,677 $583,073 Transit Bus Stop Improvements Purchase of 40 new bus shelters and several hundred new hard surface pads at bus stops will improve accessibility for passengers by rehabilitating sidewalk connections and waiting areas at bus stops. $773,640 $644,636 $515,824 Mobility System Hardware Replacement of CCTV and Intelligent Transportation System equipment in conventional and specialized buses will improve passenger safety, as well as the overall quality of the public transit system. $193,200 $160,984 $128,816 Vehicle Refurbishment Replacement of several interior components on identified buses, including engines, transmissions, and seating. This will improve the safety and quality of the public transit system. $543,375 $362,214 $181,161 Construction of New Pedestrian Facilities Construction of new sidewalks and multi-use trails will improve accessibility to public transit stops. This will ensure a higher quality service while improving safety for transit users. $552,200 $460,121 $368,179 Transit Fleet Service Equipment Replacing and updating old transit fleet maintenance vehicles and equipment will provide safe working conditions for employees and offer more safety and support for transit users. $111,300 $92,741 $74,209

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects (which are 40% and 33.33% respectively for new projects, and 50% and 33.33% respectively for rehabilitation projects), as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from municipalities may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19:

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Stacey Levanen, Supervisor- Corporate Communications, City of Thunder Bay, 807-625-3650, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

