RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Gila Martow, Member of Provincial Parliament for Thornhill, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Rabbi Shmuli Nachlas, Executive Director of the Jewish Youth Network, announced joint funding to support the construction of the Robbins Family Centre, a youth community centre in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $905,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $754,000, while the Jewish Youth Network is contributing more than $603,000 toward this project.

The construction of the Robbins Family Center will enable the Jewish Youth Network to provide inclusive youth programming and services in one central location. Project work will include the construction of a basketball court and gym, a patio, a teen lounge, as well as other indoor and exterior building renovations. Once complete, the new community centre will provide increased access to quality cultural and community infrastructure for Jewish youth in Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Markham, and North York.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Investments in cultural spaces are essential to building safe and inclusive communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. The construction of the Robbins Family Centre will provide the youth of Richmond Hill and nearby regions with a modern and accessible place where they can go to study, play sports, and relax, while also building strong relationships with their peers and members of their community."

Majid Jowhari, Member of Parliament for Richmond Hill, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Helping young people maintain a sense of identity with their cultural roots is essential to community stability and growth. This funding will help Jewish Youth Network keep Judaism relevant, alive, and engaging with programming tailored towards spiritual and social wellness for youth in Thornhill, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and the surrounding area."

Gila Martow, Member of Provincial Parliament for Thornhill, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are committed to taking the steps to progressively develop the programs, infrastructure and opportunity that resonates with today's youth in a way that they understand. This building is the first of its kind. A new concept responding to the needs of a new generation."

Rabbi Shmuli Nachlas, Executive Director, Jewish Youth Network

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.4 billion in over 3,100 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,100 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

