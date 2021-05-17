BRAMPTON, ON, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this unprecedented time provide an opportunity to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and to make our communities more inclusive and resilient.

That is why, together, these governments are taking decisive action to help families, businesses and communities as they adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe and reliable public transit is essential in ensuring Ontarians get to work and home, to appointments, to shop for essentials, and to conduct business. Important investments in public transportation infrastructure play a key role in delivering this service.

Today, Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton, announced joint funding for the replacement of new Computer Aided Dispatch and Automatic Vehicle Location systems on buses in the Brampton Transit fleet.

The Government of Canada is investing $4 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $3.3 million, and the City of Brampton is contributing $2.6 million.

The project includes the design, build, and installation of all supporting devices, operating systems, networking gear, and software for the Computer Aided Dispatch and Automatic Vehicle Location systems. These replacement systems will be installed on over 80 articulated buses and 370 conventional buses. Work also includes the implementation and integration of subsystems, including Interactive Voice Response, data radio network, over 131 electronic signs at terminals and station stops, and outfitting busses with automatic passenger counters.

The addition of these new systems will improve data reliability, operational tracking, system capacity, and performance, allowing for a better quality and a more safer public transit system for residents in the City of Brampton.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Today's investment will help improve Brampton's public transit infrastructure by upgrading data reliability and operational tracking and capabilities. This will ensure that residents have continued access to quality and safe public transit options for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"As a growing city, Brampton needs safe, smart, and accessible transit to keep our people moving across our community. This investment is about continuing to build modern, effective, and efficient transit for our community—so that hardworking Brampton families can seize every opportunity to get ahead."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The City of Brampton welcomes this significant investment in our public transit system. Brampton Transit is one of the fastest-growing transit networks in Canada, and the updated dispatch and vehicle location technologies will greatly enhance the real-time information, connectivity, quality and safety of public transit in Brampton. I look forward to continuing to work with all levels of government to bring investment to Brampton."

His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $9.8 billion in over 3,150 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,150 infrastructure projects. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

