NORTH BAY, ON, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Ontarians in rural and Northern communities are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Ontarians need help getting safely to work and home, getting to appointments, to shop and to conduct business. Strategic investments in sustainable public transit and active transportation, as well as road and bridge infrastructure play a key role.

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship Al McDonald, Mayor of North Bay, announced funding for 15 projects that will better help residents of North Bay and surrounding communities get to where they need to go.

Improvements to the North Bay Transit terminal, new bicycle storage areas at key cycling destinations, and bicycle racks on buses will make it easy for riders to transition between active transportation and public transit. Improvements to para-transit buses, new bus shelters with solar-powered lighting, and new digital bus stop signs, will improve safety and accessibility. The implementation of "transit-on-demand" will allow North Bay's transit service to shift from a fixed-route schedule to a responsive on-demand scheduling system during evening and Sunday service.

In Chisholm, upgrades to Alderdale Road will improve safety for emergency vehicles and commuters. In Mattawa, improvements to Dorion Road will improve winter driving conditions and provide better drainage. For residents of Mattawan, the replacement of Murphy Road Bridge will make the bridge more accessible for school buses and other vehicles. Cyclists in Powassan will benefit from better riding conditions with upgrades to Maple Hill Road.

Together, these investments will make it easier for residents to get around their communities safely, improve the experience of public transit users, and make roadways more accessible for motorists and cyclists.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $13.4 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $8.9 million, while the municipalities of North Bay, Chisholm, Mattawa, Mattawan and Powassan are contributing more than $8.7 million for these projects.

"Improvements to public transit systems, active transportation, roads and bridges are essential to building sustainable communities. Investments in North Bay's transit system will help residents get to where they need to go. In Mattawan, Mattawa, Chisholm and Powassan, residents and visitors will benefit from better and safer roadways. These projects are great examples of working with the province and municipalities to build infrastructure that serves Northern Ontario communities."

Terry Sheehan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These long-awaited improvements to transit infrastructure in North Bay and other communities in Nipissing will improve safety and accessibility for public transit users, cyclists and motorists alike. Commuters in Northern Ontario often face unique challenges, and the modernization of our public transit system will mean more efficient and faster travel experiences. The success of these new projects are a testament to what can be accomplished when all levels of government work together."

The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"With this investment in our public transit system we will be able to move ahead with important infrastructure improvements and implement new transportation initiatives that will enhance services and create efficiencies. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to both PS Sheehan and Minister Vic Fedeli for their continued support of our city and our citizens."

His Worship Al McDonald, Mayor of the City of North Bay

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $7.9 billion in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,600 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Canada and Ontario invest in public transit, active transportation and road infrastructure for North Bay area residents

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support ten public transit projects in the City of North Bay, Ontario and five road and bridge projects in Northern Ontario. These investments will support accessible and sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $13.4 million in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of Ontario is providing over $8.9 million, while the municipalities of North Bay, Chisholm, Mattawa, Mattawan and Powassan are contributing more than $8.7 million for these projects.*

Project Information:

Project Name Location Funding Stream Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Transit Terminal Improvements North Bay PTIS Improvements to transit terminal public washrooms will increase accessibility and improve safety for waiting passengers. $150,000 $124,988 $100,013 Transit Terminal Rehabilitation North Bay PTIS The rehabilitation of the public transit terminal, which includes repairing or replacing sidewalks, creating green spaces, adding outdoor seating, and updating light fixtures, will improve the quality, safety and accessibility for residents. $129,375 $86,241 $43,134 Bicycle Racks and Related Storage Areas North Bay PTIS The installation of new bike racks on buses and bike/personal storage areas at transit terminals, stops and cycling destinations will provide flexible mobility solutions for passengers and improve the quality of the transit and active transportation systems. $54,600 $45,495 $36,405 Improvements to Specialized Transit Buses (Installation of Automated Vehicle Location System and Security Cameras) North Bay PTIS The purchase and installation of video cameras and automatic vehicle location systems on specialized buses will provide a safer and more efficient transit system for passengers. $52,500 $43,746 $35,004 Implementation of Transit On-Demand Service North Bay PTIS Implementing a system that allows a demand-driven scheduling system during evening hours and Sunday service will lead to a more responsive and efficient public transit system, promoting increased customer satisfaction and ridership. $105,000 $87,491 $70,009 New Bus Shelters, Concrete Pads and Digital Signage at Bus Stops North Bay PTIS Improvements to existing bus shelters and the addition of new shelters, along with new digital signage, will provide increased safety and accessibility for public transit users. $176,400 $146,985 $117,615 Purchase of Additional Sidewalk Trackless Snow Plow North Bay PTIS Purchase of a new trackless snow plow will improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians walking to transit stops. $63,840 $53,195 $42,565 Fleet Garage and Bus Barn Upgrades: Central Vacuum System and Garage Doors North Bay PTIS Upgrades to the bus fleet garage will improve energy efficiency and ensure the bus fleet is effectively maintained for public transit users. $60,384 $40,252 $20,132 Facility Improvements to the Fleet Garage and Bus Barn North Bay PTIS Purchase and installation of new assets for the fleet garage and bus barn, including a fall arrest system, vehicle hoist, security cameras, and software, will improve the quality and safety of the transit system. $152,605 $127,158 $101,749 Construction of Sidewalks and Stormwater Improvements North Bay PTIS Construction of more than four kilometres of new sidewalk along established transit routes will include tactile walking plates, curbs and gutters, and road restoration with new storm sewers. These improvements will increase the safety and accessibility of pedestrians to the transit system. $3,559,534 $2,965,981 $3,352,191 Expansion and upgrade of McKeown Avenue North Bay RNIS The project will reconstruct and widen approximately 950 metres of McKeown Avenue from two to four lanes between Gormanville Road and Cartier Street. Work includes reconstruction of pavement, curbs, boulevards, a new sidewalk and pavement of a recreational pathway, resulting in improved traffic flow and increased safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $4,128,500 Alderdale Road Reconstruction Chisholm RNIS The project will reconstruct approximately eight kilometres of Alderdale Road. The work includes improvements to road elevation and ditching, replacement of approximately 12 culverts, and resurfacing. This will improve traffic safety. $1,578,377 $876,788 $175,463 Reconstruction of Dorion Road Hill Mattawa RNIS Reconstruction of 410 metres of Dorion Road, southbound from Highway 17. Improvements include road widening, slope reduction, new street lights, improved drainage and replacement of telephone poles. This will improve winter driving conditions and provide better drainage. $2,870,400 $1,594,507 $334,093 Replacement of Murphy Road Bridge Mattawan RNIS Replacement of the existing bridge at Antoine Creek on Murphy Road will ensure safety and easier accessibility for residents, school buses, emergency vehicles and tourists. $1,125,375 $625,146 $125,104 Maple Hill Road Reconstruction Powassan RNIS Reconstruction of roadway to improve flood resiliency and provide increased safety for traffic, cyclists and pedestrians. $879,780 $488,718 $97,802

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects (which are 40% and 33.33% respectively for new projects, and 50% and 33.33% respectively for rehabilitation projects), as per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from municipalities may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19:

https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

