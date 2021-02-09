EMO, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment

Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship, Harold McQuaker, Mayor of the Township of Emo, announced joint funding for improvements to potable water infrastructure in the Township of Emo, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $286,000 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan, with the Government of Ontario contributing over $238,000. The Township of Emo will also provide over $191,000 for the project.

The project includes upgrading the Township's water treatment facility by flushing existing water pipes to remove excess sand buildup, installing an intake screen to prevent blockages, upgrading the chemical feed system, and installing a switchover panel and anion exchange treatment solution, which softens water and removes unwanted minerals.

The upgrades will improve the facility's performance, lengthen its lifespan, and ensure area residents have increased access to quality drinking water and a healthier living environment.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

"Long-term investments in infrastructure are key to building healthy and resilient communities, while also providing important services to our residents. The improvements to the Township of Emo's water treatment facility means that residents and future visitors will have access to reliable, efficient potable water services. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our Government is proud to work together with the Government of Canada and the Township of Emo to invest in critical infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario. Ontario's contribution of over $238,000 will improve the facility's performance, lengthen its lifespan, and ensure area residents have increased access to quality drinking water and a healthier living environment. This investment will fundamentally improve Emo's water treatment facility and preserve the community's access to clean and reliable water for years to come."

The Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Township of Emo greatly appreciates the assistance provided by both the Federal and Provincial government through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. This funding enables the Township of Emo to address a suitable treatment process to support the reduction of THMs and HAAs in the drinking water system in order to ensure continued safe and reliable potable water for our residents and for future residents of Emo."

His Worship, Harold McQuaker, Mayor of the Township of Emo

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing over under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,770 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,770 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream.

