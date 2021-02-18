BRANTFORD, ON, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas; Will Bouma, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Ontario, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford—Brant, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Owen Charters, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Canada; and Deanna Searle, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Brantford, announced joint funding for improvements to the Boys & Girls Club of Brantford's facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $185,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $154,000, while the Boys & Girls Club of Brantford is providing over $123,000.

Project work includes renovating and expanding the Club's existing kitchen facility by upgrading cabinets, counters, floors and appliances, and improving accessibility. Renovations will also update the kitchen's lighting, plumbing and electrical to meet current building code requirements.

The larger, renovated space will create greater efficiencies in food preparation, and allow the Club to expand their programming and community relationships so that more young people may develop their skills while strengthening community connections.

Once complete, a renovated kitchen facility means that the Boys & Girls Club can expand and explore new opportunities, such as working with post-secondary institutions and the food industry to introduce children and youth to employment and career opportunities.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Community centres and clubs are at the heart of Canada's towns and cities. Federal support to upgrade the Boys & Girls Club of Brantford's facilities will enable this incredible organization to provide Brantford's children and youth with a modern, inclusive place where they can play, learn new skills and hang out with friends. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The renovation of the Brantford Boys & Girls Club kitchen means that more children will have access to nutritious, home-cooked meals, learn about healthy eating, practice their cooking skills, and will be able to participate in more diverse learning programs. This project is improving a community space that not only brings people together, but also supports the future success of Canadian youth."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas

"The Boys & Girls Club of Brantford is an integral part of our community and helping young people succeed in the future. This new Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program funding will help to expand the Club's dinner program to meet the needs of more children and youth in their community. The larger, renovated space will also allow the Club to expand its programming, so that more young people may develop their skills while strengthening community connections."

Will Bouma, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Ontario, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brantford—Brant, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"During the pandemic, our Clubs have been on the frontlines tackling food insecurity and supporting their communities, many of which have been hit the hardest in terms of health and economic impacts. We applaud the federal and provincial governments coming together in Brantford to ensure that the Boys & Girls Club has the funding and renovations they need to provide young people with food security now, as well as training and skills that will help them create healthy habits for life and open the door to many career and employment opportunities."

Owen Charters, President & CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Canada

"These renovations will not only tackle our need to address a worn and outdated, inefficient thirty-year old space, it will allow the Club to support food security barriers facing our children, youth and families at a higher capacity. The space will support our need and abilities to introduce children and youth to even further experiences that enhance their skills, knowledge, and awareness, and have a positive impact on their social well-being. Employment and career avenues will be further introduced and explored, our existing community relationships can be broadened and new ventures can be developed."

Deanna Searle, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Brantford

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.1 billion in over 2,750 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,750 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

