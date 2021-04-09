Canada and Ontario invest in improved culture and recreation infrastructure in Peterborough City and County

PETERBOROUGH, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; David Piccini, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Northumberland-Peterborough South; and Steve Kylie and John Martyn, Board Chair and Vice Chair, from The Mount Community Centre, announced joint funding for four community and recreational infrastructure projects in Peterborough County.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.3 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are responsible for the remainder of funding, with contributions of more than $2.2 million combined toward their respective projects.

In the City of Peterborough, joint funding will support the renovation of the Mount Community Centre to improve accessibility and operations. Interior work includes upgrading washrooms and installing an elevator to allow clients to move around the facility with greater ease. Exterior renovations include measures to improve storm water management, replacement of sanitary lines, and the addition of new accessible parking spaces.

This project will enable Peterborough residents and visitors to access the community centre more easily, providing a more enjoyable user experience.

Other projects announced today will support upgrades and expansions to community and activity centres in two Peterborough County communities, creating modern, inclusive spaces for recreational events and programming. Additional funding will also support the improvement of a multi-use trail system to prevent erosion, providing a safer and more accessible experience for motorised and non-motorised trail users.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Recreation and community spaces are essential to creating supportive and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. Improvements to the community centres announced today for Peterborough City and County will provide residents with greater opportunities to engage with one another, be more active, and enjoy events and activities safely. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and Member of Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement is an important investment into the future of Peterborough-Kawartha, not just for the city but throughout the county as well. These infrastructure upgrades for recreation and community facilitates will help provide accessible housing in the City of Peterborough and enhance community engagement in Trent Lakes and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen for years to come. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank our federal and municipal partners for their collaboration and recognition of the importance of these investments."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough—Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The expansion to the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre will not only benefit residents of the Township, but the six other local municipalities that currently utilize the centre. This investment will help the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre expand its building to offer more services and provide improved access to recreational activities. This expansion will better meet the recreational and social needs of residents and the surrounding communities. I would like to thank Mayor Bonneau, representatives from the Asphodel-Norwood Community Centre and our federal partners for their contributions to this joint infrastructure project."

David Piccini, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Colleges and Universities, Member of Provincial Parliament for Northumberland-Peterborough South

"The Mount Community Centre is thrilled to receive this funding through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. We extend our gratitude to the Federal and Provincial Governments for making these investments in the future of our local community hub. Over the next many years all these improvements will enhance the experiences of hundreds of people who live, work and visit The Mount Community Centre."

Steve Kylie, Board Chair, The Mount Community Centre

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,865 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,865 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in improved recreation infrastructure in Peterborough City and County

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support four community and recreational infrastructure projects in Peterborough County.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.3 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are responsible for the remainder of funding, with contributions of more than $2.2 million combined toward their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project title Recipient Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient/ Other Funding Community Centre Expansion Project Township of Asphodel-Norwood Asphodel-Norwood The project will construct a 3,500 square foot expansion to the community centre. The expansion will include a studio space, fitness area and accessible change rooms and showers. The expansion will better meet the recreational and social needs of residents and the surrounding communities. $465,600 $387,961 $310,439 Enhancing Accessibility and Safety at the Mount Community Centre The Mount Community Centre Peterborough The project will upgrade the community centre by installing an elevator and upgrading washrooms to improve accessibility. Other work will include replacing sanitary lines, upgrading storm water management and creating additional parking spaces. The project will allow more community residents to access recreational activities. $846,285 $705,167 $564,261 Havelock - Belmont - Methuen Community Centre Improvements Township of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Havelock-Belmont-Methuen The project involves multiple upgrades, including the installation of an elevator and other access improvements. In addition, the roof system will be replaced, the refrigeration system improved, the basement area will be repurposed to create new space for recreational events and programming, and the fire alarm and suppression systems will be replaced. The project will support the continued delivery of recreational services and programming to the community. $2,030,900 $1,692,247 $1,354,103 Replacement of Existing Culvert on Trail E108 with New Engineered Steel Bridge Central Eastern Area Snowmobile Region Association Galway-Cavendish and Harvey The project will replace a deteriorated, 4' diameter culvert with a new 30' clear span steel bridge that includes bearing pads and buttress improvements. Work will improve water flow, and stabilize the existing trail bed and river banks from erosion. $37,393 $31,157 $24,931

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Steve Kyle, Board Chair, The Mount Community Centre, 705-748-6521 ext. 14, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

