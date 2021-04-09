Canada and Ontario invest in improved community, culture and recreational infrastructure in southwestern Ontario

REGION OF WATERLOO, ON, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Bardish Chagger, Federal Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga; Raj Saini, Member of Parliament for Kitchener Centre; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga; and Regional Chair Karen Redman, Region of Waterloo, announced joint funding for 10 community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.9 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $5.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are contributing more than $4.6 million, including private donations, toward their respective projects.

In the Waterloo Region, joint funding will support the rehabilitation of the heritage designated West Montrose Covered Bridge, located in the Township of Woolwich. Work will include removing and replacing steel bailey trusses with concealed steel girders, repairing and replacing the roof, and reinstalling the fire alarm system. While under construction, the bridge will be temporarily supported to preserve its structural integrity and heritage design.

Other projects in this bundle will support renovations, upgrades, and expansions to community and recreational facilities, installation of a new septic system at an outdoor centre, and creation of a multi-use trail to connect an existing trail network to a new transit hub.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Recreation and cultural spaces are at the heart of inclusive, sustainable, and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. The federal contribution of more than $6.9 million to the 10 projects announced today will provide residents of the Waterloo Region, Woodstock and Puslinch with upgraded, and modern recreation spaces where they can stay fit, explore local heritage, or enjoy a range of cultural activities. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Federal Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The rehabilitation of the beautiful West Montrose Covered Bridge, as well as improvements to the nine other facilities announced today, demonstrates that together with our partners we are ensuring that Canadians have access to essential community services, diverse cultural experiences, and quality recreation options for years to come."

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga

"It's exciting to see all of the great work being done to improve essential recreation and cultural facilities in communities throughout Ontario. Each YMCA, baseball park, community centre and museum contributes to the success and health of our vibrant community. Today's announcement will create invaluable community spaces where we can stay active, build connections, and support one another."

Raj Saini, Member of Parliament for Kitchener Centre

"The Ontario government continues to demonstrate a firm commitment to take action in helping communities be more accessible, modern, and inclusive. With an investment of more than $5.8 million to support the renovation and expansion of multiple recreational buildings across Kitchener-Waterloo Region, the province is working to create jobs and upgrade communities. Today's infrastructure investment will deliver vital services, foster pride in our cultural heritage, and enhance social inclusion and the quality of life for all residents."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The ten projects announced today will ensure Waterloo Region has access to upgraded recreational amenities that will benefit local residents for years to come. I am pleased that our government has prioritized preserving local heritage by supporting the rehabilitation of the West Montrose Covered Bridge, one of the region's most important landmarks. Continued provincial investments like this will ensure our community remains one of the best places in Ontario to live, work and raise a family."

Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga

"Thank you to the federal and provincial partners for their investment in these two critical projects in the Region of Waterloo through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The West Montrose Covered Bridge is an iconic landmark in the Region of Waterloo, and beyond. This funding will allow us to complete critical upgrades to ensure its heritage and cultural impact is preserved for our community to enjoy for many years. A new multi-use trail in downtown Kitchener will create a safe and active route for residents to access the future King Victoria Transit Hub, planned for construction in 2021, and will provide a connection to the popular Iron Horse Trail."

Karen Redman, Regional Chair, Region of Waterloo

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,865 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,865 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in improved community, culture and recreation infrastructure in southwestern Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 10 community, culture and recreational infrastructure projects in southwestern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $6.9 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $5.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are contributing more than $4.6 million, including private donations, toward their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project Recipient & Location Project title Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient / Other Funding Recipient: YMCA of Three Rivers Location: City of Kitchener Renovation and Rehabilitation of AR Kaufman YMCA The project will replace the pool air handling unit (AHU) with a heat recovery ventilator, replace the roof and rooftop AHU, and upgrade facility lighting to LED. The updates will improve energy efficiency, decrease operating costs, reduce the risk of structural or system failure, and increase client comfort. $714,120 $594,505 $476,675 Recipient: THEMUSUEM Location: City of Kitchener THEMUSEUM Reconstruction and Accessibility Renovations The project will replace the roof and rehabilitate washrooms to improve accessibility. Once completed, residents and visitors will enjoy a modern and accessible cultural venue. $344,875 $287,367 $229,945 Recipient: Region of Waterloo Location: City of Kitchener Transit Hub Multi Use Trail The project will create a multi-use trail to connect the Iron Horse Trail with the future King Victoria Transit Hub planned for construction in 2021. It will be a focal point for higher order transit service in Waterloo Region, connecting passengers seamlessly through the co-location of our Regional LRT – the ION, GO Transit's rail and bus service, VIA rail service, intercity bus, and passenger vehicles and promote active living. $380,850 $317,343 $253,932 Recipient: Township of Puslinch Location: Township of Puslinch Puslinch Community Centre Renovation and Upgrade The project will upgrade the soccer field, parking lot, site drainage, landscaping, and provide lighted walkway connections. Other renovations will involve an accessible play area, a gazebo, a picnic shelter and new bleachers, lighting, fencing and an upgraded track at the tractor pull venue. The project will improve the quality of community space, address evolving needs and result in a more accessible, multi-use recreational hub. $793,449 $661,141 $529,032 Recipient: Township of Puslinch Location: Township of Puslinch Replacement of the Lights and Upgrading of the Washrooms at the Old Morriston Park The project will install new baseball lights and re-service and upgrade park washrooms. The improvements will meet community needs for updated and accessible recreational facilities. $113,250 $94,366 $75,509 Recipient: YMCA of Three Rivers Location: Township of Wellesley YMCA Outdoor Centre – Improve Septic System The project will replace an aging and non-compliant septic system, and reconnect the plumbing to the new system. The new system will meet regulatory requirements and provide a safe, reliable service for children and youth using the venue for school programs and summer camps. $29,900 $24,914 $19,936 Recipient: Region of Waterloo Location: Township of Woolwich West Montrose Covered Bridge Rehabilitation The project will replace existing trusses with steel girders, repair and replace the roof, and re-install the fire alarm system. The improvements will help protect and preserve the heritage bridge while providing continued access to pedestrians, cyclists, horse and buggies, and small vehicles. $2,500,000 $2,083,125 $1,666,875 Recipient: Lutherwood Location: City of Waterloo Community Mental Health Recreation Hub The project will construct a new, 6,000 square foot building with multi-purpose spaces and an indoor running and walking track, and demolish a 50-year old structure. The project will provide space for recreation, cultural activities, and community services to better serve vulnerable youth and families. $840,000 $699,930 $560,070 Recipient: YMCA of Three Rivers Location: City of Waterloo Second Story Addition Stork Family YMCA The project will add a second storey consisting of 4500 square feet of multi-purpose space. The new space will support the expansion of health management programming for individuals dealing with chronic health issues, and allow for additional youth and adult programming. $807,300 $672,077 $538,873 Recipient: YMCA of Southwestern Ontario Location: City of Woodstock Woodstock YMCA Recreation Facility Rehabilitation The project will replace the pool dehumidification system, roof and lighting. The upgrades will improve safety and the user experience, and lower operating costs with the savings to be reinvested in community programming. $453,869 $378,186 $302,617

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

