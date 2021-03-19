LUCAN BIDDULPH, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Monte McNaughton, Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and Member of Provincial Parliament for Lambton–Kent–Middlesex, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, Mayor of the Township of Lucan Biddulph, announced joint funding for the expansion and revitalization of the Lucan Community Memorial Centre in the Township of Lucan Biddulph.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $2.5 million, while the Township of Lucan Biddulph is investing over $2 million.

The work involves expanding the centre to include additional multipurpose rooms, universal change rooms, family washrooms, and upgrading the existing locker rooms. Additionally, renovations will improve the centre's accessibility by creating a barrier-free entrance, lobby, and washrooms, and will add elevator access to a new heated viewing area.

This investment will support the Lucan Community Memorial Centre to expand its recreational and social programs to the community and its surrounding areas.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

"Community centres play a vital role in community development and connection. Today's investment to expand the Lucan Community Memorial Centre will not only provide residents access to a modern and updated facility, but it will allow the Centre to continue its important recreational and community programs for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Despite the challenges faced in the last 12 months, it's important we continue to plan for life after COVID-19. The revitalization of the Lucan Community Memorial Centre will help create good local jobs while providing much-needed upgrades to a cornerstone of the community."

The Honourable Monte McNaughton, Ontario Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and Member of Provincial Parliament for Lambton–Kent–Middlesex, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Today's announcement from the Federal and Provincial marks an exciting time for the Township of Lucan Biddulph. Our Lucan Community Memorial Centre Expansion and Revitalization Project will now be able to move forward with this funding support through the Federal Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream in partnership with the Province of Ontario. The Community Memorial Centre is the heart of our community and this project will leave a lasting legacy for future generations that is inclusive and accessible for all residents of our municipality as well as for the many visitors to our community and sporting events."

Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, Mayor of the Township of Lucan Biddulph

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green; and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

