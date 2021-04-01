Canada and Ontario invest in improved community and recreation infrastructure in Elora and Guelph

ELORA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Kelly Linton, Mayor of the Township of Centre Wellington; Jaya James, Executive Director of HOPE House; and Peter Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer of the YMCA of Three Rivers, announced joint funding for three community and culture infrastructure projects in Elora and Guelph.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.4 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Plan. The Township of Centre Wellington is contributing over $1.3 million, the YMCA of Three Rivers is investing over $790,000 million, and HOPE House is contributing over $146,000 towards their respective projects.

The first projects announced today will support the renovation and expansion of the Elora Community Centre. The project includes the replacement of the arena floor, board, and glass, in addition to the refrigeration system, and upgrades to the front entrance, dressing rooms, viewing areas, washrooms, doorways and corridors to improve accessibility. The scope of work also includes the installation of an emergency generator, solar panels, and the construction of a new mechanical and ice resurfacer room. This project will improve accessibility to recreational infrastructure and activities and will increase the centre's services to youth and seniors.

Funding will also support the renovation and expansion of the YMCA of Three Rivers in Guelph. The project involves a three-storey addition to the YMCA which will add a footprint of 2,000 square feet to the facility, resulting in 6,000 square feet of new space. Additional renovations include the installation of fully accessible private changing stalls and relocating the customer service desk. This work will allow the YMCA of Three Rivers to provide more accessible recreational space and activities for those with disabilities and families with young children.

Finally, the rehabilitation of the 100-year-old church building and the addition of a three-storey community centre will allow HOPE House to improve and expand its important services for residents in Guelph. The scope of the work includes masonry upgrades and the rehabilitation of the building's flat roof. HOPE House supports residents by providing food, groceries, clothing, and numerous community projects to thousands of households. This project will allow them to expand their services and support the most vulnerable in the city.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"Investing in community, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating healthy and inclusive communities. Today's investments will allow residents in Elora and Guelph to have continued and improved access to essential recreational facilities and community services. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Ontario government continues to demonstrate a firm commitment to take action in helping communities be more accessible, modern, and inclusive. Expanding and enhancing community centres in Guelph and Elora will help create well-paying jobs and maintain the physical, mental, and social health of local residents for many decades to come. Infrastructure investments like these directly benefit the people and enriches our communities."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are thrilled to receive Infrastructure Canada funding for this exciting project to expand, renovate and rehabilitate our Elora Community Centre! This funding enables us to enhance accessibility for all our residents and their families by removing physical barriers, enlarging dressing rooms and providing other facility upgrades. The newly renovated Elora Community Centre will provide everyone with an equal opportunity to participate! We're pleased to see this project moving forward with the support of all levels of government."

His Worship Kelly Linton, Mayor, Township of Centre Wellington

"We are elated to hear that our grant application was successful. This funding will help us ensure a safe and attractive space for our community members and community partners.

Poverty-related issues such as food insecurity and unemployment have increased significantly because of COVID-19. This grant helps us ensure that to the greatest extent possible the generous gifts of our donors can be used to help meet these urgent needs."

Jaya James, Executive Director, HOPE House

"The troubling impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on child and youth mental health has drastically increased the need for accessible mental health services for this population. The federal government's support through the ICIP: Community, Culture and Recreation Stream Rehabilitation and Renovation Intake grant will allow us to expand our presence across Guelph and Wellington County as part of the Integrated Youth Services Network (IYSN) and offer a one stop shop for youth mental health — providing those in need with access to safe spaces, professional counsellors and other youth workers. We look forward to building on the success achieved in collaboration with our community partners over the last 3 years and are incredibly grateful for this newfound support into the future."

Peter Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Three Rivers

Under the Investing in Canada Plan , the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,860 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,860 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program . This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the . This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

