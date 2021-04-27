OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean; Goldie Ghamari, Member of Provincial Parliament for Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean, His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa, and Councillor Catherine McKenney, Somerset Ward, announced joint funding for four community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects in Ottawa.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.5 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.9 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The City of Ottawa is investing over $1.4 million in the Centennial Park and the playground renewal projects. The Manotick Culture Parks and Recreation Association is also providing $93,960 in the Centennial Park project while the Bronson Centre is contributing $596,539 to their renewal project, and the Carlington Community Health Centre is investing $235,162 to upgrade a community service centre.

Two projects will support the rehabilitation of 30 parks in the City of Ottawa. The project at Centennial Park includes constructing a new skateboard park, two basketball courts, and landscaping to improve accessibility. The second project includes the replacement of non-accessible and outdated playgrounds in 29 parks in Ottawa with accessible benches, swings, and play structures. These projects will provide residents with safer and more accessible parks for years to come.

The rehabilitation of the Bronson Centre includes renovating the entranceways to improve access, refurbishing the façade's stonework, replacing windows, and upgrading ten studio spaces and the theatre for creative arts use. This work will allow the Bronson Centre to provide continued and improved access to recreational, artistic and other programs and services for culturally diverse and low-income communities across the city.

Finally, the community service centre at Carlington Community Health Centre will be renovated to include expanded and more accessible rooms for large community spaces. An outdoor garden area will also be built to be used as a programming space and children's play area. The project will improve access to community infrastructure and services, especially for seniors and children.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

"Community centres play a vital role in the health of communities by providing critical services and activities, fostering greater social inclusion and improving the quality of life for residents. Federal investments of almost $900,000 to renovate the Bronson Centre, which supports over 20,000 Ottawa residents per month and serves as a hub for not-for-profit organizations serving vulnerable people, and over $350,000 to upgrade the Carlington Community Health Centre which provides a wide range of health, mental health and addictions services, will make a huge difference to Ottawans. The federal government is also upgrading 29 playgrounds across the city that are beloved by kids and parents including Centennial Park which will have a new skateboard park and two basketball courts."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The four projects announced today will benefit communities across the City of Ottawa. Modern, accessible parks and community hubs support the growing cultural economy and the health and well-being of our diverse population. These are all features of cities where people want to live, work and raise their families. I am proud that together with our partners, we are creating more modern and accessible community spaces for generations to come."

Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Ottawa West—Nepean

"This is incredible news for communities in rural Ottawa such as Manotick, Osgoode, Richmond and Greely. The Manotick Culture, Parks and Recreation Association, along with support from key local organizations, businesses and community leaders, has been working on redevelopment of this critical and much needed public space that will benefit thousands of rural youth and families in Carleton. I met with the MCPRA in December 2019 to discuss this important community project and how I can support the people of Carleton to make this a reality. That's why I'm so excited to announce today that the Province has approved the Centennial Community Enhancement Project's application. I look forward to seeing shovels in the ground as soon as possible! "

Goldie Ghamari, Member of Provincial Parliament for Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"It has been inspiring to see the Carlington Community Health Centre grow from the original old school building into a full-fledged community hub providing a suite of health services to the people who need them most. It has become an innovative model for how local healthcare services can connect the community and take pressure off of our hospitals. This funding will help to complete that vision."

Jeremy Roberts, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean

"Our community, culture and recreational facilities are critical to our residents' well-being, and their importance has been underlined by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Ottawa appreciates the investments from our federal and provincial partners, which will help to ensure that these important community assets remain accessible, inviting, enjoyable and safe spaces for our residents for years to come."

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.5 billion in over 3,000 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,000 infrastructure projects. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million in Ontario under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately in under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

