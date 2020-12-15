Canada and Ontario invest in green infrastructure to support residents of Pays Plat First Nation and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation

PAYS PLAT, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provides an opportunity to create jobs, economic growth, and make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; David Peter Mushquash, Chief of the Pays Plat First Nation; and Duncan Michano, Chief of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation, announced funding for drinking water treatment improvements on the Pays Plat First Nation, and the construction of a new water treatment plant for the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.7 million in these projects, and the Government of Ontario is contributing approximately $908,443 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

Pays Plat will use the funding to replace outdated control systems at the water treatment plant. Chlorine dosing pumps with automatic switch-over capacity will also be installed, the drinking water reservoir and distribution valves cleaned, and the diesel fire pump motor replaced with an electrical motor to remove the risk of diesel contaminating the reservoir. In addition, new sand filters, low and high lift pumps, and distribution system valves will be installed.

These upgrades will improve the treatment and quality of drinking water, help prevent system failure and extend the life of the asset.

On the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation, the existing water treatment plant will be decommissioned and a new water treatment plant built, complete with an infiltration gallery, a low lift station with wet well and low lift pump chamber, and a below-grade reservoir. In addition, a new conventional water treatment system, high lift pumps, fire pumps and a new septic system will be installed.

The new water treatment plant will be easier to operate and monitor, and deliver high-quality water and better fire protection for community residents.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they need it the most.

Quotes

"Investments in public infrastructure like drinking water systems are vital to building healthy communities and supporting First Nations families. These improvements to the water treatment plants in Pays Plat and the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nations will ensure that residents have access to a stable supply of high-quality drinking water for many years to come, and come as part of our commitment to reconciliation with First Nations."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I'm honoured to join Chief Mushquash, Chief Michano and our federal counterparts to announce our joint investment to improve water infrastructure in First Nations in Northern Ontario. With this over $900,000 investment, each of these communities can continue to grow while providing clean and safe water. Our government is proud to be able to support these projects for the people of Pays Plat First Nation and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure.

"I would like to simply say thank you to all the people involved. A blanket thank you so as to not miss anyone. The government people that our people talked to and the back and forth and planning and more discussions, that's the way things got done, one less community with the boil water advisories. To our front line people at the water treatment plant, thank you."

David Peter Mushquash, Chief of the Pays Plat First Nation

"Biigtigong Nishnaabeg thanks both the federal and provincial governments for their contributions to our initiative to replace and upgrade our water system. This funding is a much needed initial phase in our project that will ensure we have a complete and functional water treatment system right from the source to the tap. Miigwetch."

Duncan Michano, Chief of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across under the plan. Ontario is investing more than $40 million and Canada is investing more than $100 million under the first intake of the Green Infrastructure stream.

