Canada and Ontario invest in green infrastructure to support Curve Lake First Nation

CURVE LAKE, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The safety and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health; it is also having a profound impact on the economy.

This is why the two orders of government are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Chief Emily Whetung of Curve Lake First Nation announced funding for Curve Lake Catch Basin and Roads Stormwater Improvements.

This funding will support the improvement of drainage along Mississauga Road to reduce flooding on community roads, protect houses, and support proper stormwater management.

The project involves rehabilitating drainage and enhancing traffic flow along 14.2 kilometres of Mississauga Road. The work will involve replacing two stormwater catch basins and upgrading the road surface to improve water flow. The improved system will reduce the risk of storm water flooding by redirecting water run-off away from roads and people's homes.

The Government of Canada is investing $580,902 in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $141,972, while Curve Lake First Nation is contributing $51,662.

Quotes

"Investments that protect essential public infrastructure are key to building resilient communities. Improving Curve Lake First Nation's catch basins and stormwater management system will help protect people and properties from flooding. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Capital investments in local projects are central to our efforts to create sustainable communities with modern and resilient infrastructure. This particular project will be essential to the wellbeing and safety of Curve Lake First Nation by protecting people and their homes from flooding. After this challenging year I am thrilled to see Curve Lake receive this support from the Province of Ontario."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure.

"We are excited to be able to proceed with the much-needed stormwater drainage upgrades and repairs. It is our hope that we will be able to secure the funding necessary to build a water treatment plant in the near future and these upgrades and repairs will put us in a better position to be able to build that treatment plant without delay. It is a positive sign that all levels of government have been able to come together to make these repairs possible."

Chief Emily Whetung, Curve Lake First Nation

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8 billion in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in over 2,700 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The new Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Ontario is investing in the Green stream of ICIP addressing critical infrastructure in water, wastewater and stormwater, disaster mitigation, and/or climate change.

Associated links

