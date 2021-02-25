Canada and Ontario invest in culture and recreation infrastructure in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Federal Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek; Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough—Glanbrook, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor, City of Hamilton, announced joint funding to support three culture and recreation infrastructure improvement projects in the City of Hamilton.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $2.5 million, with the recipients contributing more than $1.8 million total toward their respective projects.

This joint funding will support improvements to three facilities. The Ancaster Fairgrounds will benefit from the addition of a new 75,000 square foot building to accommodate larger agriculture events, as well as fairs and concerts. The new heated building will allow the Ancaster Agricultural Society to host quality events all year round, creating jobs, and supporting the local economy.

Funding will also support the construction of a 2,600 square foot addition to the Hamilton Children's Museum, creating a larger and more accessible learning space. Dundas Valley School of Art will also benefit from faucets retrofitted with sensors to improve hygiene, energy efficient lighting, and upgraded HVAC systems, creating a safer, more accessible learning environment for students and staff.

Once complete, these projects will support a variety of social, cultural, and recreational activities for residents, visitors and students, providing more opportunities for people to get together, learn, and build long-lasting connections. For further project details please see Backgrounder.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"For over 170 years, the Ancaster Fair has been deeply rooted in Hamilton, enriching community life with fairs, tradeshows, music events and summer camps. Improvement projects like this one, and those announced today, provide increased opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy learning about art, agriculture, and history, while building stronger community connections. Funding from the Government of Canada and our partners will help to establish these fantastic facilities as some of the best educational and cultural spaces in Southern Ontario. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Federal Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in culture and recreational infrastructure are essential to building inclusive, connected communities. Funding to improve the Ancaster Fairgrounds, Dundas Valley School of Art, and the Hamilton Children's Museum mean that these dynamic facilities will provide increased opportunities for residents and visitors to explore, learn, and have fun for years to come."

Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

"The Ancaster Fairgrounds tradeshow and event facilities are currently at capacity and booked almost every weekend throughout the year. Our government's investment of $1.34 million dollars will allow the fairgrounds to accommodate large shows that they are currently turning away. Our government is also contributing nearly $1.2 million toward the construction of an addition for the Hamilton Children's Museum. These investments will draw more visitors to these attractions as they recover from the impact of the pandemic."

Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough—Glanbrook, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The City of Hamilton is grateful for this investment to enhance and preserve our Ancaster Fairgrounds, Hamilton Children's Museum and Dundas Valley School of Art. The funding will ensure these iconic culture and recreation facilities are more accessible, energy efficient and ultimately, see residents and visitors alike enjoy them to their full extent. Thank you to our federal and provincial partners for their investment in preserving three of our integral culture spaces."

His Worship Fred Eisenberger, Mayor, City of Hamilton,

"This 75,000sqft expansion allows the Ancaster Fairgrounds to continue to be Rooted in the Community-Growing for the Future."

Jillian Ferguson, President, Ancaster Agricultural Society

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with making improvements to the school that provide students with a more fully accessible learning environment while also protecting an important heritage building, and significantly reducing our environmental footprint."

Claire Loughheed, Executive Director, Dundas Valley School of Art

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities.

Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,780 infrastructure projects.

Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Related product

Canada and Ontario invest in culture and recreation infrastructure in the City of Hamilton

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three culture and recreation infrastructure projects in the City of Hamilton.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million toward these projects, with the Government of Ontario providing over $2.5 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are contributing more than $1.8 million total toward their respective projects.

Backgrounder

Project Information:

Project title Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Ancaster Agricultural Society Fairgrounds event centre The construction of a new 75,000 square foot building to expand capacity of the Ancaster Fairgrounds will include a large show ring (120 ft. by 300 ft.) and additional space for stalls or exhibit space (108 ft. by 244 ft.). It will be heated for year-round use, have bleacher style seating, a sound system, a kitchen/concession area, a show office/lounge, indoor washrooms and several oversized doors for large equipment to access the building. The project will also include a new outdoor show ring (150 ft. by 365 ft.). Improvements will enable the facility to attract more equestrian and livestock events, move outside shows inside, and reduce the effects of weather on events, as well as enhance the area available on the Ancaster Fairgrounds. $1,612,500 $1,343,616 $873,572 Construction of an addition for the Hamilton Children's Museum A 2600 sq. ft. expansion of exhibition and programming space will be added, along with a new, barrier-free entrance and accessible family washrooms. Other work will include improving circulation routes, fire exits and signage, and installing fire and CO alarms, and elevators. The project will also update the HVAC system, LED lighting and windows, as well as improve the sidewalk and parking lot. The upgrades will provide a welcoming space for all children and their families, and encourage lifelong learning. $1,408,000 $1,173,216 $938,784 Rehabilitation and Renovation of Visual Arts School and Arts Facility The project involves upgrades to the lighting, water and HVAC systems; this includes energy efficient lighting in studios, hallways and offices, and upgrading the air distribution system ducts and HVAC units to ensure efficient heating/cooling, noise and dust reduction. Washroom faucets will be retrofitted with sensors for increased efficiency and hygiene. Improvements will make the facility safer and more accessible, while reducing energy costs, and creating a healthier and safer learning environment. $79,844 $66,530 $53,236

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391 , [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

