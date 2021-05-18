KITCHENER, ON, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga; and His Worship Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of the City of Kitchener announced joint funding to support the construction of the Aquatic Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park in Kitchener, Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9.7 million in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $8.1 million, while the City of Kitchener is contributing more than $6.5 million toward this project.



Project work for the aquatics centre will include the construction of an eight-lane, 25-meter long pool with a removable floor and ramp access, bleacher seating, community use multi-purpose rooms, public washrooms, and food and beverage services. Once complete, the new aquatic centre will provide greater access to recreational facilities and services for members of the Kitchener community to lead healthy, active lifestyles.



All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.



Quotes

“Access to modern, sustainable recreational facilities is an important part of communities where people want to live, work and raise their families. The federal government is investing almost $10 million to build a new, accessible Aquatic Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park that can be enjoyed by Kitchener residents for years to come. As a swimmer and lover of aquatic sports, I’m excited to see this project get underway. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Now more than ever, staying active and healthy is an essential part of our mental and physical wellness. With the construction of the new RBJ Schlegel Aquatic Center, Kitchener residents will have a new facility to swim, play sports, and socialize for many years to come.”

Tim Louis, Member of Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“With over $8.1 million in provincial funding, the Aquatic Centre at RBJ Schlegel Park in Kitchener is another great example of how we are working to support local communities and residents. Recreational infrastructure projects like these are so important to people and families. From swimming lessons to community events, this will be a wonderful new hub for local residents to enjoy.”

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

“This announcement is great news for the growing number of families and individuals who are calling Southwest Kitchener home. Soon, they will have access to a brand new pool and community facility right in their neighbourhood. I am pleased that this provincially nominated project is moving forward with support from all levels of government and look forward to seeing local residents enjoy the RBJ Schlegel Aquatics Centre in the near future.”

Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga

“Southwest Kitchener is the fastest growing area in our region, and is expected to double in population by 2041. Today’s funding announcement will support the residents and visitors of this growing community with additional recreational facilities for many years to come. I would like to thank the Government of Canada and Province of Ontario for partnering with the City of Kitchener towards building this wonderful and much needed aquatic centre at RBJ Schlegel Park.”

His Worship Berry Vrbanovic, Mayor of the City of Kitchener

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $9.8 billion in over 3,150 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 3,150 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

