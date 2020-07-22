AMHERSTBURG, ON, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural and northern Ontario municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; Bob Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship Aldo DiCarlo, Mayor of the Town of Amherstburg, announced funding for two bridges and one road project in Southern Ontario.

In the Town of Amherstburg, Bridge 3012 over the River Canard will be replaced and the roadways leading to the bridge entrance rebuilt. Additionally, the Township of St. Clair will rehabilitate the historical Holt Line Bridge over the Sydenham River. These improvements will ensure that these important travel routes improve safety for commuters in both communities and extend the lifespan of both bridges. The City of Sarnia will see the reconstruction and widening of approximately 3 kilometers of Plank Road between South Indian Road and Highway 40. These improvements will increase the safety of travellers and extend the road's lifespan for years to come.



The Government of Canada is investing over $4.8 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $3.2 million for these important infrastructure projects in these communities while municipalities are contributing over $4.2 million towards the projects.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are working in collaboration with their partners to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

Quotes

"These investments will help improve the roads and bridges that keep families in rural Ontario safe and connected to their neighbours, friends and family. These projects will create well-paying jobs in Southern Ontario, and protect our critical infrastructure that helps our region thrive."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Today's strategic investments will help residents and commuters in Sarnia, Amherstburg and St. Clair get where they need to go safely and reliably, extending the lifespan of important travel routes while supporting economic recovery and job creation. I'm proud to represent Ontario and our Minister of Infrastructure to receive approval to move forward with our more than $3.2-million investment in these communities."

Bob Bailey, Member of Provincial Parliament for Sarnia-Lambton on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The Town of Amherstburg is proud to be the recipient of this grant funding agreement from the Federal and Provincial Governments. The successful application of Bridge 3012 (5th Concession North over River Canard) will not only address the need for replacement as identified in our Infrastructure needs study, it will also conserve the service level it currently provides in a safe and reliable manner. The Town is sincerely grateful for receiving funds to address these infrastructure needs."

His Worship Aldo DiCarlo, Mayor of Amherstburg

"All of us in St. Clair Township are very thankful to the Honourable Maryam Monsef, the Honourable Laurie Scott, the federal and provincial governments, that we have been awarded funding for the Holt Line Bridge Rehabilitation Project. It is a major connecting link for our farmers and rural traffic on the south side of the McKeough Dam which protects the town of Wallaceburg. Without the project funding we were faced with the closure of the Bridge for many years until we could save the funds needed to complete this vital bridge."

His Worship Steve Arnold, Mayor of St.Clair

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $7.7 billion under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan towards more than 2,500 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than under the infrastructure plan towards more than 2,500 infrastructure projects. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On July 9, 2020 , Ontario launched the $150-million Improving Connectivity for Ontario program to fund broadband and cellular infrastructure projects where there is a need for better service. This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan.

Related product

Backgrounder



Canada and Ontario invest in roads and bridges for rural communities in Southern Ontario

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support one road and two bridge projects Southern Ontario. These investments will strengthen connections between rural communities and support economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing over $4.8 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $3.2 million while the municipalities are contributing more than $4.2 million towards the projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal

Funding Reconstruction of Bridge 3012 Amherstburg Bridge 3012 over the River Canard will be replaced and the roadways leading to the bridge will be rebuilt. These upgrades will improve the safety of travellers and extend the lifespan of the bridge. $1,725,000 $1,149,885 $575,115 Reconstruction of Plank Road Sarnia Reconstructing and widening approximately 3 kilometers of Plank Road between South Indian Road and Highway 40. The project aims to increase road safety and improve traffic and travel times. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $3,375,333 Rehabilitation of the Holt Line Bridge over the Sydenham River St. Clair The rehabilitation of the Holt Line Bridge over the Sydenham River will extend the usefulness of the asset, maintain a necessary travel route for residents and preserve the historic nature of the structure. $600,000 $399,960 $250,040

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these municipal projects, which are 50% and 33.33% respectively, consistent with the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from municipalities may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

Associated links

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Government of Ontario Resources – COVID-19: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Connecting Ontario: improving broadband and cellular access: https://www.ontario.ca/page/connecting-ontario-improving-broadband-and-cellular-access

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Mayor Aldo DiCarlo, Town of Amherstburg, 519-736-0012, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

