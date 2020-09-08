Canada and Ontario Invest in Affordable Housing in the Region of Waterloo

St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 544 Bridgeport Road East in Kitchener, is being transformed into a new five-storey mixed-use building with 48 rental housing units, twelve of which will be accessible. The building will feature wide hallways, roll-in showers and electric scooter storage. It also includes worship space for St. Paul's, a community garden, shared meeting space and community kitchen. The project is being developed in partnership with the church, MennoHomes and Parents for Community Living. Funding is being delivered through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) and the Investment in Affordable Housing program (IAH).

A new 13-unit affordable housing development is also being built at 18 Guelph Street in Kitchener. The stacked townhouse development is being funded through IAH and will include 10 one-bedroom units, two three-bedroom units and one five-bedroom unit. The building will draw energy from solar panels to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Both OPHI and IAH give local communities the flexibility to address their local housing needs by funding new rental construction, home repairs, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership.

Quotes

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, our government is working with the province of Ontario to develop and implement local solutions to housing that helps all Canadians. During these challenging times, this investment will help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy and, when the project is finished, more residents of Waterloo Region will have access to safe and affordable housing that meets their needs." – The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and Member of Parliament, Waterloo

"Our government is working hard to build a strong community housing system that supports our most vulnerable citizens. Partnerships are a big part of the equation, with governments and community organizations coming together to create more affordable housing like these projects in the Region of Waterloo." – Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent As part of the Community Housing Renewal Strategy, the Ontario government is investing nearly $1 billion in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in Ontario .

government is investing nearly in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in . Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is providing $510 million in funding to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep vulnerable people safe. This includes funding to local service managers and Indigenous program administrators who were given the flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet their local needs, including supporting people who are having difficulty paying rent.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter

is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Julie O'Driscoll, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Julie.O'[email protected] ; Wilbur McLean, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 416-218-3331, [email protected], Conrad Spezowka, Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Communications Branch, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

