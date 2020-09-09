LONDON, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That's why the governments of Canada and Ontario are providing over $8.4 million to help create new affordable housing in London. This investment will ensure more individuals, families and veterans who are at risk of homelessness will have access to stable housing in their community.

Construction is now complete on the Residenza Ortona, a 3.5-storey, fully accessible apartment building located at 1090 Hamilton Road. The building includes 54 affordable housing units, ten of which are designated for homeless veterans. The building features a wheelchair ramp, modified units and elevator and is located near essential services such as grocery stores, transit and medical care.

A second complex, located at 440 Clarke Road, will include 33 affordable housing units for seniors, persons with disabilities, recent immigrants, low-income residents and those with mental health and addiction issues. The barrier free building will include a shared green space, a common room for tenants and is located close to amenities such as public transit and shopping.

Funding is being delivered through the joint federal and provincial Investment in Affordable Housing program (IAH) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI). Both programs give communities the flexibility to address their local housing needs by funding new rental construction, home repairs, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership.

Quotes

"Struggling Canadians need a home that meets their needs and that they can afford. This new rental housing development will add vitally needed affordable homes, giving more people in our community the opportunity to have the housing and services that will allow them to thrive here in London." – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre

"The best results come from working together, and this important investment in London is an example of the good things that can happen when we all come together to help those at risk of homelessness, including veterans. Supporting projects like these is one way we are helping to make our community housing system more efficient and sustainable, and to ensure that people can access the housing and supports they need today, and in the years to come."– Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"I am very proud that the provincial government is supporting such beneficial projects for the London region. Access to affordable housing and supports is a critical component of any community, and these facilities will provide a safe place to call home for community members who need and deserve it." - Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek.

Quick Facts

The Investment in Affordable Housing Program provides funding for affordable housing projects across Ontario . The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative builds on the success of the Investment in Affordable Housing program and addresses local priorities in the areas of housing supply and affordability.





. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative builds on the success of the Investment in Affordable Housing program and addresses local priorities in the areas of housing supply and affordability. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.





is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. As part of the Community Housing Renewal Strategy, the Ontario government is investing nearly $1 billion in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in Ontario .





government is investing nearly in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in . Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is providing $510 million in funding to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep vulnerable people safe. This includes funding to local service managers and Indigenous program administrators who were given the flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet their local needs, including supporting people who are having difficulty paying rent.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.





authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter





is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Jessica Eritou, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Julie O'Driscoll, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Julie.O'[email protected]; Wilbur McLean, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 416-218-3331, [email protected]; Conrad Spezowka, Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Communications Branch, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

