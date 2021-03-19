Canada and Ontario invest in accessible sport, recreation and cultural facilities in Northern Ontario

DRYDEN, ON, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora-Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Greg Wilson, Mayor of the City of Dryden, announced funding for seven projects that will improve community and recreational facilities in six Northern Ontario communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.2 million towards these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing over $3 million. Recipient funding will amount to over $2.1 million.

In the City of Dryden, the Dryden Recreation Centre will see renovations that will make the facility more accessible and upgrade the building's mechanical systems. The Dryden Go-Getter Senior Activity Centre will construct a 2,500 square foot addition to the building, which will improve accessibility and provide more space to accommodate a wider range of activities.

An additional five projects will enhance the quality of community and recreational infrastructure in four municipalities and one First Nation community across Northern Ontario, benefitting residents by providing modern and functional facilities where everyone can participate, including seniors, youth, and members of First Nations.

The projects include the rehabilitation of recreation centres in the Township of Ear Falls and the Neskantaga First Nation while the Central Community Club in Kenora will restore and renovate an outdoor arena.

The Municipality of Machin will undertake a project to improve a waterfront recreational area at Vermilion Bay. In Sioux Lookout, the Cedar Bay Community Stable will be renovated to improve the safety and accessibility of this facility.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Investing in sport, culture, and recreational infrastructure is essential to creating healthy, vibrant communities where Canadians want to live, work and raise their families. The projects announced today will support the culture and diversity of these communities, while increasing the accessibility of community gathering hubs for generations to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to work in partnership with communities and the Federal Government to deliver today's vital funding to improve community infrastructure in Northwestern Ontario. This list of investments will go a long way to ensure Northwesterners have access to modern and accessible community and recreational infrastructure that supports youth, seniors and First Nation community members."

The Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora-Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"On behalf of Dryden City Council, staff and the citizens of Dryden I wish to thank the Federal Government through MP Powlowski, and the Province through Minister Rickford for following through on commitments to tangibly support these two community projects.

The Dryden Recreation Centre and Go-Getter Senior Activity Centre expansions and upgrades are all about sustainability and accessibility for people of all ages.

Community Services Manager, Steve Belanger and staff worked tirelessly to ensure a strong funding application for our community.

At the grass-roots level the DREAM Committee, representing the volunteer component of this federal, provincial and municipal partnership for our Recreation Centre has always been a critical support mechanism for the City. Their ability to fundraise $500,000 reflects this town's vitality and commitment to the overall health of its citizens."

His Worship Greg Wilson, Mayor of the City of Dryden

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,800 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,800 infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, with the Government of Canada investing approximately $407 million , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

is investing approximately across the province, with the Government of investing approximately , under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Canada and Ontario invest in more accessible sport, recreation and cultural facilities in Northern Ontario

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support seven community, culture and recreation projects in Northern Ontario.

Project Information:

Recipient Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient Funding Township of Ear Falls Rehabilitation of a Recreational Centre The rehabilitation of the recreational centre will improve accessibility. The washrooms will be rebuilt to include larger stalls and height-appropriate and accessible fixtures. A chair lift will also be installed from the first floor to the second floor. The upgrades will better accommodate visitors with mobility issues. $92,400 $76,992 $61,608 Dryden Go-Getters Expansion and Upgrades to Dryden Go-Getter Senior Activity Centre The expansion and upgrades to the Dryden Go-Getter Senior Activity Centre will involve a new, 2,500 square foot addition that will include an office space, a stage with storage, meeting rooms, a kitchenette, an accessible washroom and solar panels installed on the exterior. The Centre's existing kitchen will also be renovated to include senior friendly cabinetry and appliances. The updates will provide seniors with a safer and more accessible space for activities. $481,876 $401,162 $321,652 Municipality of Machin Rebuilding Bay Dock Access The project will improve public access to the dock at Vermilion Bay by addressing drainage and erosion issues, levelling the area leading to the waterfront at Eagle Lake and repaving the road and parking area. The upgrades will provide for better entry to Eagle Lake and easier access by emergency vehicles. $87,500 $72,909 $58,341 City of Dryden Dryden Recreation Centre Expansion and Retrofit Project The renovation and expansion of the Dryden Recreation Centre will include: the addition of four, accessible change rooms; a new multi-purpose space with washrooms and an elevator; and upgrades to various mechanical components. In addition, the pool roofing membrane will be replaced and a combined heat and power station installed to allow the facility to generate its own heat and electricity. The project will improve access to recreational activities and the ability to host events, extend the life of the building and reduce operating costs. $1,966,061 $1,638,220 $1,310,871 Friends of Cedar Bay Cedar Bay Community Stable Rehabilitation The rehabilitation and expansion of the Cedar Bay Community Stable will involve extending electricity to the pavilion where community events occur, constructing new accessible washrooms and purchasing a new tractor, which is essential for the proper functioning of the stable. The upgrades will improve the safety and accessibility of the facility and support the expansion of programs and services, many of which target high-risk youth. $31,280 $26,064 $20,856 Central Community Club Inc. Central Community Club Recreation Facility Reconstruction Project The reconstruction of the Central Community Club Recreation Facility will replace the boards surrounding the hockey rink, pave and line the ice surface, construct a players' bench area and upgrade exterior lights. The project will restore access to and improve the quality of free outdoor recreation and provide an accessible and modern facility that can host community events. $325,600 $271,062 $217,338 Neskantaga First Nation Neskantaga Community Recreation Centre Renovation The arena will be renovated by adding insulation and change rooms, and the facility expanded with the creation of an accessible gym. The project will improve the quality and safety of the community centre, and provide a space where residents of all ages and abilities can participate in recreational and social activities. $2,242,781 $548,136 $199,458

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

