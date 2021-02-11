BANCROFT, ON, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment. Investments in Ontario's infrastructure during this extraordinary time provide an opportunity to make our communities more sustainable and resilient.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings—Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Paul Jenkins, Mayor of the Town of Bancroft, announced funding for the construction of the North Hastings Community Hub.

The Government of Canada is investing $749,960 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing $624,904, while the Town of Bancroft is contributing $500,036.

The project involves the construction of an accessible 4,000 square foot Community Hub, which will include new space for the North Hastings Public Library. Located on the ground-floor of a new, three-storey mixed-use building with twenty affordable housing units, the new Community Hub and public library will better serve the needs of the residents of North Hastings, a community which sees large population influxes every summer.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Better public spaces are at the heart of inclusive, sustainable and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. The federal contribution of more than $749,000 to the North Hastings Community Hub will provide a new home for the library and new homes for residents in need, making the community more accessible and inclusive. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to be supporting the building of the North Hastings Community Hub with an investment of almost $625,000. Once completed, the citizens of Bancroft will make great use of this new community space and I am delighted that it is receiving funding under this federal-provincial program. I look forward to the future and the many roles it will serve for our community."

Daryl Kramp, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hastings-Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"This Community Hub Project will benefit the residents of our entire region and will revitalize and change the course of Downtown Bancroft. We thank everyone involved for transforming this vision into a reality with special thanks to the Federal and Provincial Governments."

Paul Jenkins, Mayor of the Town of Bancroft

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.2 billion in over 2,770 infrastructure projects.

, the Government of has invested more than in over 2,770 infrastructure projects. Across the province and over the next ten years, Canada is investing approximately $407 million and Ontario is investing approximately $320 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums).

is investing approximately and is investing approximately under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (community centres, and libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (arenas, and both indoor and outdoor recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (theatres, museums). Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Christine Bujold, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, 416-454-1782, [email protected]; Sofia Sousa-Dias, Communications Branch, Ontario Ministry of Infrastructure, 437-991-3391, [email protected]; Lianne Sauter, Director of Corporate Services, Town of Bancroft, 613-332-3331 ext. 206, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

