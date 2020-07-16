Canada and Ontario invest in a new by-pass road in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek

ATIKAMEKSHENG ANISHNAWBEK, ON, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural and northern Ontario municipalities and First Nation communities to help them strengthen their local economies.

Today, Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development; and Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and Chief, Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, announced funding for a new by-pass road in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.

This project will see the construction of approximately 5 kilometres for a new by-pass road, which will include gravel and asphalt components.

The new by-pass will offer an alternative travel route that is safer and allows residents to better access the community. It will also improve road access and foster economic development.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3.6 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is also contributing nearly $900,000 for this important infrastructure project, while Atikameksheng Anishnawbek will invest more than $327,490.

The governments of Canada and Ontario are working in collaboration with their partners to support jobs, improve communities and build confidence as we safely and sustainably restore economic growth.

"This new by-pass road will provide residents with a safer and more reliable alternative route to get to their homes, workplaces, and other essential services. This type of investment is also vital to supporting economic development in the area and provide a better quality of life for residents. It will have a positive impact on this community for many years to come and builds upon other infrastructure investments made in the region such as the $220,643 announced by FedNor to design and engineer plans for a proposed light industrial/commercial park. I look forward to continued collaboration with Gimaa Nootchtai and Council members of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek to ensure their concerns and priorities are heard."

Marc G. Serré, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"Today's strategic investments in building transportation infrastructure offers the Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation another way to get where they need to go safely and reliably and will attract more investments and economic opportunities for growth in the community. I'm proud to represent the Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Indigenous Affairs to receive approval to move forward with our nearly $900,000 investment into this community."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Atikameksheng Anishnawbek is pleased to have received funding for the By-Pass Road Project from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program -Rural and Indigenous Stream. This road will facilitate meaningful economic development opportunities and improve the health and safety of the community by providing an alternative route for vehicles, reducing traffic and dust pollution. The project is aligned with our Capital Plan and Comprehensive Community Plan as it will help foster economic and residential development for the benefit of our membership. On behalf of Atikamkesheng Anishnawbek we say Miigwetch to our funders and we look forward to working together in advancing our Nation's interests."

Gimaa Craig Nootchtai, Chief of Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.6 billion in infrastructure under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

, the Government of has invested more than in infrastructure under the Investing in infrastructure plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

is investing under the Investing in Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On July 9, 2020 , Ontario launched the $150 -million Improving Connectivity for Ontario program to fund broadband and cellular infrastructure projects where there is a need for better service. This is part of the province's $315 million initiative Up to Speed: Ontario's Broadband and Cellular Action Plan.

