Canada and Ontario invest in a more accessible Timmins with modern public transit infrastructure

TIMMINS, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada and Ontario. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than Canadians' personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in modern public transit infrastructure support a healthy environment and play a key role in ensuring Ontarians can get to work and essential services on time, then safely back home at the end of the day.

Today, Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and his Worship George Pirie, Mayor of Timmins, announced funding for three public transit projects in Timmins.

The purchase of a new conventional bus and the replacement of standard buses with two paratransit vehicles will improve the transit system's accessibility, upgrade the system's capacity, and enhance the overall quality for public transit riders.

In addition, renovations to Timmins' terminal transit station will modernize the facility and will include fully accessible washrooms. These upgrades will ensure a reliable, barrier-free space for all public transit users.

By upgrading and expanding public transit systems in the city and connecting residents to the essential services they require, residents can get around their communities safely while also protecting the environment.

The Government of Canada is investing over $960,000 in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $806,000 to the projects, while the municipality is contributing more than $645,000.

"Investing in integrated and accessible public transit systems is vital for building more inclusive communities. The projects announced today will improve public transit services for all Timmins residents, allowing them to get where they need to go safely and with ease. We are committed to working with our partners to build stronger, more sustainable infrastructure that will serve communities now and far into the future."

Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am incredibly proud to represent Minister Scott and Minister Rickford today to acknowledge the Province's collaboration with our federal and municipal partners to announce this important investment in public transit. Today's announcement will significantly improve the public transit experience in Timmins by providing safe, reliable, and most importantly, accessible transportation."

Dave Smith, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Indigenous Affairs and the Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Member of Provincial Parliament for Peterborough-Kawartha on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"We are extremely pleased with, and grateful for this funding announcement. While the total contribution of $968,000 is allocated to three distinct projects, the common link is creating greater accessibility to those utilizing Timmins Transit. The new buses we'll be able to add to our fleet will provide greater accessibility for all riders, and the terminal renovations will also improve the quality and accessibility of the transit system."

His Worship George Pirie, Mayor of Timmins

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $2.5 billion in infrastructure under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

, the Government of has invested more than in infrastructure under the Investing in infrastructure plan. $28 .7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

.7 billion of this funding is supporting public transit projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Across the province, Ontario is investing more than $7.3 billion in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

is investing more than in public transit infrastructure over 10 years through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community infrastructure.

Canada and Ontario invest in a more accessible Timmins with modern public transit infrastructure



Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support three public transit projects in Timmins. These investments will support better connected and more sustainable communities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $960,000 in these projects through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS). The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $806,000, while the municipality is contributing more than $645,000.

Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal / Other Funding Purchase Replacement Bus The replacement of a conventional bus with a newer model to improve the transit system's accessibility and offer riders a better quality service. $277,200 $230,977 $184,823 Purchase New Low Floor Accessible Paratransit Mobility Buses The replacement of existing buses with two paratransit vehicles to meet all accessibility standards and improve the capacity and quality of the public transit system. $140,800 $117,322 $93,878 Terminal Renovations and Improve Customer Accessibility Renovations to the terminal transit station, which include adding fully accessible washrooms, will modernize the building and ensure the amenities are barrier free for all transit users. $550,000 $458,288 $366,713

*The federal and provincial governments are each contributing the maximum share of eligible costs for these projects, which are 40% and 33.33% respectively (for new projects and 50% and 33.33% respectively for rehabilitation projects) per the requirements of the Canada-Ontario Integrated Bilateral Agreement. Contributions from municipalities may include both eligible and ineligible costs. Ineligible costs are expenditures that municipalities have chosen not to request reimbursement for or that cannot be reimbursed (e.g., property purchases, overhead costs).

