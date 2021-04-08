Canada and Ontario invest in 30 community and recreation projects in central Ontario

GRAND VALLEY, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to reduce the impact of the pandemic, ensure health and safety, rebuild businesses, and promote job creation, growth and investment.

Today, Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues and Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North; and His Worship Steve Soloman, Mayor of the Town of Grand Valley announced joint funding for 30 community, cultural and recreation projects across central Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $11.3 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $9 million, while municipalities and other recipients are investing over $7.1 million in their respective projects.

Among the projects funded, improvements to the community centre in Grand Valley will help meet the recreational needs of the growing communities of Grand Valley, Amaranth, and East Garafraxa. Upgrades to the community centre's arena will replace the fifty-year-old ice surface slab with a new, modern floor and include new dasher boards, concrete work and refrigeration lines. Six new change rooms will also be added.

For Northern Bruce Peninsula, upgrades to the Lion Head's Community Centre Arena includes constructing six new barrier-free dressing rooms, creating a multi-purpose room and new space for the Bruce County Library, and renovating existing and adding washrooms to address accessibility. The project will improve the centre's accessibility and the programming available to residents.

The project in Minto will see improvements to the Palmerston & District Community Centre, including the renovation of existing, and construction of additional, arena dressing rooms; LED lighting upgrades for one of the existing baseball diamonds; and the creation of a third baseball diamond with backstop fencing and stone dust. This project will improve community access to indoor and outdoor recreational programs and activities and will help better serve the non-profit community sports groups that use the baseball diamonds and ice rink.

Additional investments in other recreation and community projects across central Ontario include upgrades to improve accessibility to community and recreational centres, rehabilitation of local trail systems, renovations to outdoor parks and sport facilities, and work to improve energy efficiency in multiple facilities across the province.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when needed most.

Quotes

"Recreational, cultural and community infrastructure is vital for community well-being and development. Today's investment in 30 recreation and community projects across central Ontario will provide residents access to important recreational programs and services, and modern and accessible facilities for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Kate Young, Member of Parliament for London West, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment from both the Federal and Provincial government will benefit all residents in a number of communities across Ontario. The six projects in Dufferin-Caledon include many needed upgrades to our community recreation facilities. These improvements will continue to support our ability to remain both active and healthy."

The Honourable Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General and Member of Provincial Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Today's announcement supporting recreational, cultural and community infrastructure is so important in maintaining strong, healthy and vibrant communities in Central Ontario. The funding of the seven projects within Simcoe North will not only ensure accessibility to programs and amenities for all but will also create jobs in updated spaces that will continue to promote healthy lifestyles and activities."

The Honourable Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women's Issues and Member of Provincial Parliament for Simcoe North

"On behalf of the Town of Grand Valley, the Townships of Amaranth and East Garafraxa and the Grand Valley and District Community Centre Board, I extend our appreciation to the Federal and Provincial Governments for their support of this renovation and expansion project. The Grand Valley and District Community Centre has been a cornerstone in our community for over 50 years. Thanks to our federal and provincial partners, we will be able to enjoy this facility for generations to come."

His Worship Steve Soloman, Mayor of the Town of Grand Valley

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Across Ontario, the Government of Canada has invested more than $8.3 billion in over 2,865 infrastructure projects.

Across the province and over the next ten years, Ontario is investing approximately $320 million and Canada is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g. community centres, libraries), and support upgrades to recreational venues (e.g. arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g. theatres, museums).

Ontario is investing over $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada plan to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community, and other priority infrastructure.

Backgrounder

Canada and Ontario invest in 30 community and recreation projects in central Ontario

Joint federal, provincial, and recipient funding through the Investing in Canada plan will support 30 community and recreation projects in central Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing over $11.3 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $9 million, while municipalities and other recipients are investing over $7.1 million in their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Other Funding Accessibility Upgrades to Three Municipal Public Parks Adjala-Tosorontio, ON The project will upgrade accessibility at three parks and includes accessible pathways and a play structure designed for people with disabilities. The changes will improve access for all park users. $118,110 $98,415 $78,750 $0 Accessible Washroom & Equipment Storage for Soccer Recreational Facility Brockton, ON The project will construct a building outfitted with washrooms, sports equipment storage and a future snack bar. The building will improve accessibility and the user experience for players and spectators. $352,032 $293,331 $234,717 $0 BNFC Community Centre Upgrades Barrie, ON The project will upgrade the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems, doors, parking lot, as well as the acoustic panels and flooring in the gym. The changes will improve the quality, accessibility and safety of the facility. $687,656 $168,063 $0 $61,156 Caledon Public Library Branch Renovation to Create a Maker, Media, and Innovation Lab Caledon, ON The project will refurbish an existing library to a new service model that includes a maker space, meeting and training rooms, a recording studio, and spaces for co-working and connecting. The improvements will help ensure that residents have access to connectivity and technologies to support learning, innovation and entrepreneurship. $121,872 $101,550 $0 $81,258 Capital Improvements to the Marsh Street Centre The Blue Mountains, ON The project will replace and repair exterior bricks, install new signage, replace the stage ceiling and improve lighting. The practice rooms will also be upgraded with new soundproofing, drywall, carpet and a ventilation system while an accessible washroom will be renovated. The changes will improve the safety, accessibility and functionality of the facility. $54,120 $45,095 $0 $36,085 Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex Pitched Roof Replacement Shelburne, ON The project will install a new roofing system that includes roofing and flashing membranes, a vapor retarder, top overlay board, bottom insulation and waterproofing. The improvements will better protect the facility from leaks that could damage assets and cause service disruptions. $284,625 $237,164 $189,774 $0 Construction of Two Additional Tennis Courts and Related Infrastructure at Mono Tennis Club in Mono Centre Mono, ON The project will construct two accessible tennis courts with fencing and lighting as well as accessible washrooms and a new parking area. The upgrades will improve accessibility and the user experience, and support the expansion of tennis programs. $206,800 $172,316 $137,884 $0 Construction of a Multi-Use Accessible Pedestrian Trail along Boyne River in Community of Alliston New Tecumseth, ON The project will construct a 350 metre multi-use and accessible pedestrian trail, which will include a new asphalt path, rest areas, benches, signage, lighting and landscaping. The path will improve accessibility and facilitate active transportation by connecting downtown to amenities at Riverdale Park. $160,002 $133,321 $106,681 $0 Construction of an Outdoor Recreation Court at Crossings Ramara, ON The project will design, supply and install a concrete pad and outdoor, multi-use court for basketball and pickleball along with fencing. The new venue will provide greater access to outdoor recreational activities for all community members. $38,500 $32,080 $25,670 $0 Improvement to Lion's Head Community Centre and Arena Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON The project will expand and rehabilitate the community centre and arena by adding six, barrier-free dressing rooms, a multi-purpose room, new library space, and by rehabilitating and adding new washrooms to address accessibility. The changes will improve community access and functionality, and encourage healthy lifestyles. $1,975,818 $1,646,351 $1,317,377 $0 Improvements to Riverdale Park in Alliston New Tecumseth, ON The project will design and construct a new pavilion, and install shade features at the splash pad area, two playground structures and a rubberized surface at Rotary Park. The upgrades will offer improved and increased opportunities for inclusive play. $529,320 $441,056 $352,924 $0 Kemble Community Center Accessibility and Energy Efficiency Upgrades Georgian Bluffs, ON The project will upgrade the accessibility of entrances, washrooms and the parking area, and install a new steel roof, new flooring, and a heat pump HVAC system. The insulation, electrical and fire suppression systems will also be upgraded. The changes will improve access to recreational and social services, and increase energy efficiency. $678,000 $564,944 $452,057 $0 Kincardine to Inverhuron Provincial Park (KIPP) Trail Kincardine, ON The project will construct a 12 kilometre, paved trail between Kincardine and Inverhuron Provincial Park. The new trail will support healthy living and provide a safe and scenic connection to communities and facilities in the municipality. $435,160 $362,597 $290,143 $0 Mayfield Recreation Complex - Infrastructure Improvements Caledon, ON The project will repair the aquatic facility's foundation, install controls on the pool heating system to improve energy efficiency, replace benches and hangers in the pool and arena, expand showers in change rooms, and replace the main lobby flooring. The project will extend the life of the facility, increase energy efficiency and improve the user experience. $203,100 $169,233 $135,417 $0 Mildmay Carrick Recreation Complex (MCRC) Rehabilitation Project South Bruce, ON The project will replace aging refrigeration equipment in the arena with a new compressor, evaporation condenser, insulation lines, and a dehumidifier. In addition, the ceiling above the rink will be painted and kitchen cabinets and countertops replaced in the recreation hall. The project will improve energy efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and support the expansion of recreational and social programming. $102,120 $85,015 $68,165 $0 Multi-Sport Courts for All Severn, ON The project will install a multi-sport, outdoor court by providing a hydro connection to the site, applying athletic surfacing and lines, and installing adjustable basketball net posts and lighting. The outdoor court will provide new sports activities for the community and encourage healthy living. $284,400 $236,976 $189,624 $0 Paisley Town Hall Accessibility Project Arran-Elderslie, ON The project will install an accessibility lift and a hoist beam, which also involves drywall, framing, flooring, and painting. In addition, the furnace will be upgraded. The changes will improve accessibility to this historic building. $77,595 $64,656 $51,737 $0 Reconstruction of Lovely Day Park Playground Ramara, ON The project will design and construct a new playground structure, and remove existing equipment. The new structure will improve safety and accessibility, and enable recreation activities to be enjoyed year-round. $60,950 $50,787 $40,638 $0 Rehabilitation of 1875 Log School House and 1850 Log Home, Exterior Exhibits at Bruce County Museum and Cultural Centre Saugeen Shores, ON The project will re-shingle the roofs of two historic buildings and replace windows, window casings, and an exterior log. The upgrades will improve the safety and functionality of the buildings, and decrease operation and maintenance costs. $14,568 $12,139 $9,713 $0 Rehabilitation of Caledon Trailway Bridges Caledon, ON The project will rehabilitate four pedestrian bridges along the Caledon Trailway, and includes repairs to concrete abutment walls and replacement of timber frames, railings, and decking. The upgrades will improve the safety and accessibility of the trail. $240,000 $199,980 $160,020 $0 Rehabilitation of the North Huron Wescast Community Complex (NHWCC) North Huron, ON The project will replace the pool dehumidifier, lower roof, and insulation in interior walls, and remove barriers to showers in the changerooms and dressing rooms. In addition, the sound system will be replaced while baffling in the hall, basketball hoops, and an indoor walking surface will be installed. The upgrades will improve accessibility and use of the facility while increasing energy efficiency and managing humidity levels. $335,790 $279,797 $223,888 $0 Renovation and Expansion of a Recreation Facility and its Grounds Minto, ON The project will renovate existing and add new dressing rooms, upgrade lighting at a baseball field, and construct a third baseball diamond with backstop fencing. The upgrades will improve the access, safety and quality of recreational infrastructure. $966,000 $796,950 $652,050 $0 Renovation of the Kitchen in the Community Centre at 36 Main Street in Penetanguishene Penetanguishene, ON The project will install accessible counters, cabinets, and work surfaces, which will include plumbing, electrical and painting work. The renovation will improve the accessibility and quality of the community kitchen. $26,461 $22,049 $0 $17,643 Renovations at the Beaver Valley Community Centre The Blue Mountains, ON The project will replace the parking lot and roof, update lighting, windows, and doors to increase energy efficiency, and upgrade the HVAC system. The changes will improve the functioning and energy efficiency of the community centre. $687,500 $572,859 $458,391 $0 Sound Masking Project Orillia, ON The project will install a sound masking system at the Orillia Public Library. The changes will reduce noise levels in the library's quiet zone to allow for research and study, and increase the accessibility of the space to more users. $9,850 $8,208 $0 $6,567 Teeswater-Culross Community Centre Rehabilitation and Renovation South Bruce, ON The project will renovate and rehabilitate the facility by replacing the refrigeration plant, incorporating a barrier-free design and implementing energy efficiencies. The upgrades will improve accessibility, reduce operation and maintenance costs, and extend the life of the asset. $321,200 $267,399 $214,401 $0 Toanche Recreation Pavilion Tiny, ON The project will replace the skating rink at Toanche Park with a covered skating pavilion with open sides and natural ice, and construct a support building with restrooms, changerooms, storage and a community meeting room. The upgrades will provide local and area residents with better access to the facility. $316,800 $263,974 $211,226 $0 Trail Bridges Replacement Hanover Community Trails System Hanover, ON The project will replace three trail bridges and rehabilitate another in the Hanover Community Trails System. The trail rehabilitation will improve the quality and accessibility of recreational infrastructure, and will promote active transportation. $860,640 $717,128 $573,832 $0 Updating the Grand Valley and District Community Centre East Luther Grand, ON The project will install a new floor in the arena which will include new dasher boards, concrete work, refrigeration lines, and add six change rooms. The changes will improve the quality and functionality of the facility, and help meet the community's growing recreational needs. $1,147,500 $956,154 $765,096 $0 Washago Community Centre Outdoor Rink Severn, ON The project will install suitable boards with proper gates and latches for an outdoor rink/ playing surface, along with new netting and lighting. The changes will improve the safety, use and accessibility of the facility. $73,040 $60,861 $48,699 $0

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Ontario Builds Project Map: https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

