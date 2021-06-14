Canada and Ontario invest $5 million in new clubhouse for BGC Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impact of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, the governments of Canada and Ontario are taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities to ensure community infrastructure is safe and reliable, while looking ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South; Jeremy Roberts, Ontario's Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa; Diane Deans, City of Ottawa Councillor for Gloucester-Southgate Ward; and Adam Joiner, Chief Executive Officer of the BGC Ottawa, announced joint funding for a new clubhouse for the BGC Ottawa at the project's ground breaking event.

The Government of Canada is investing $4 million in this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan, while the Government of Ontario is providing $1 million.

The project includes the construction of a new clubhouse that will serve as a youth services and community interest facility. The new facility will offer better protection against COVID-19 and other viruses by including isolation rooms with direct access to outdoor space to avoid exposure, eight single stall gender inclusive bathrooms, additional hand washing stations, built-in separation for large spaces like the gym, multiple entrance and exit points, and two separate kitchens for cohort and community use. The new construction will result in energy efficiencies and cost savings as well as better, high-quality air exchange on the premises.

This clubhouse will serve one of Ottawa's most at-risk communities, Ottawa South and will increase building capacity by allowing more space for social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions. This project will provide more youth the opportunity to receive the support they need in a safe and protected environment for years to come.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

Quotes

"I have seen firsthand the incredible impact of the BGC Ottawa providing young people with somewhere to go our community where they feel comfortable, safe, and respected. Federal funding for the construction of a new clubhouse for the BGC Ottawa will provide young people in one of our city's most at-risk communities with a new space that is five times the size of the current clubhouse, providing more opportunities to physically distance and safely enjoy activities like basketball, cooking and after school homework help. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe community spaces are key in ensuring that our communities are inclusive and caring places to live, raise families, and work. Today's announcement ensures that youth in Ottawa South have improved access to vital programs and services in a modern and safe facility they can enjoy for years to come."

The Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South

"For almost a century, The Boys and Girls Club has been providing opportunities for youth across Ottawa so that they can grow to become more capable, compassionate, and connected members of their community. This new facility, built specifically with lessons learned from COVID-19, will build on this legacy, providing a hub for young people in Ottawa's south end."

Jeremy Roberts, Ontario's Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa West–Nepean, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted just how important recreation and cultural facilities are to all residents, including our youth. This new facility for the BGC Ottawa is not only much needed in this community, but will also provide a safe and healthy space for youth. We thank our federal and provincial partners for this investment in our city and in our young residents."

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

"This is fantastic news for our city and specifically for our Gloucester-Southgate neighbourhood. The BGC Ottawa does wonderful work in our community, providing exceptional programming and a safe space for youth. With many recreational programs and activities being cancelled for our youth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this new facility is needed more than ever."

Diane Deans, City of Ottawa Councillor for Gloucester-Southgate Ward

"BGC Ottawa (formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa) is deeply grateful to the Federal Government, Infrastructure Canada, the Province of Ontario, and the City of Ottawa for to investing in our community's young people. We are humbled and honoured to be able to build a new South End Clubhouse. This community hub in south Ottawa will enable us to reach so many youth and children in need, giving them the skills and tools to grow and thrive in uncertain times. Today's funding announcement is a milestone step, but we still have lots of work to do. We cannot do this work alone. We are looking forward to working with our strong community partners to see this project fully funded for both capital and operations and constructed by the end of 2021."

Adam Joiner, Chief Executive Officer of the BGC Ottawa

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. Across Ontario , the Government of Canada has invested more than $14 billion in over 3,400 infrastructure projects.

