Canada and Ontario invest $15M in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Northern Ontario

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $15 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 99 municipalities across Northern Ontario.

Details were provided by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $12 million in Northern Ontario municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $3 million.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure, repairs to municipal public works buildings and fire halls. Additional investments will support upgrades to parks, recreational facilities and active transportation networks of multi-use paths and trails for residents across Northern Ontario.

In the City of Thunder Bay, the network of multi-use trails will be widened and rehabilitated with new gravel, better drainage, and wayfinding signage, making it safer and more enjoyable for residents. The addition of new rest areas with benches will also provide better opportunities to take in the scenery and enjoy the outdoors.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

"Building and enhancing our community infrastructure creates jobs and keeps communities safe and healthy. This investment of $12 million will help our communities continue to move forward as we recover from the pandemic."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay —Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Northern Ontario that protect people's health and well being while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Thanks to this funding, we will be able to advance construction of our Waterfront Trail, and renew four other multiuse trails in the City. These upgrades will be a welcome investment, facilitating active lifestyles, increased connectivity, and expanded active transportation in our community."

Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.

The Government of Canada has invested over $13.9 billion in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.

Canada and Ontario invest $15M in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Northern Ontario

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada Plan will support 99 municipalities throughout Northern Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $12 million towards these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $3 million to the projects.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities.

This funding will support the rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure, repairs to municipal public works buildings and fire halls. Additional investments will support upgrades to parks, recreational facilities and active transportation networks of multi-use paths and trails for residents across Northern Ontario.

Funding recipients:

Municipality Federal

Contribution Provincial

Contribution Township of Alberton $80,000 $20,000 Township of Armstrong $80,000 $20,000 Township of Assiginack $80,000 $20,000 Town of Atikokan $80,000 $20,000 Township of Billings $80,000 $20,000 Township of Black River-Matheson $80,000 $20,000 Town of Blind River $80,000 $20,000 Township of Brethour $2,400 $600 Town of Bruce Mines $80,000 $20,000 Township of Burpee and Mills $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Callander $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Calvin $80,000 $20,000 Township of Casey $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Central Manitoulin $79,200 $19,800 Township of Chamberlain $80,000 $20,000 Township of Chapleau $80,000 $20,000 Township of Chapple $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Charlton and Dack $80,000 $20,000 Town of Cochrane $106,398 $26,599 Township of Cockburn Island $80,000 $20,000 Township of Coleman $79,998 $20,000 Township of Conmee $80,000 $20,000 Township of Dawson $80,000 $20,000 Town of Deep River $80,000 $20,000 Township of Dorion $80,000 $20,000 City of Dryden $147,685 $36,921 Township of East Ferris $80,000 $20,000 City of Elliot Lake $80,000 $20,000 Township of Emo $80,000 $20,000 Town of Espanola $80,000 $20,000 Township of Fauquier-Strickland $80,000 $20,000 Town of Fort Frances $147,789 $36,947 Municipality of French River $80,000 $20,000 Township of Gauthier $80,000 $20,000 Town of Gore Bay $80,000 $20,000 City of Greater Sudbury $1,589,625 $397,406 Municipality of Greenstone $80,000 $20,000 Township of Harley $80,000 $20,000 Township of Harris $60,000 $15,000 Town of Hearst $80,000 $20,000 Township of Hilliard $80,000 $20,000 Village of Hilton Beach $80,000 $20,000 Township of Hilton $80,000 $20,000 Township of Hornepayne $78,083 $19,521 Township of Hudson $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Huron Shores $80,000 $20,000 Township of Jocelyn $80,000 $20,000 Town of Kapuskasing $138,672 $34,668 City of Kenora $182,217 $45,554 Township of Kerns $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Killarney $80,000 $20,000 Town of Kirkland Lake $162,553 $40,638 Township of Laird $80,000 $20,000 Township of Lake of the Woods $80,000 $20,000 Township of Larder Lake $80,000 $20,000 Town of Latchford $64,000 $16,000 Township of Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional $79,709 $19,927 Township of Manitouwadge $80,000 $20,000 Town of Mattawa $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Mattawan $80,000 $20,000 Township of Mattice-Val Côté $80,000 $20,000 Township of McGarry $80,000 $20,000 Township of Moonbeam $80,000 $20,000 Township of Nairn and Hyman $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Neebing $80,000 $20,000 Township of Nipigon $80,000 $20,000 City of North Bay $701,285 $175,321 Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands $80,000 $20,000 Township of O'Connor $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge $80,000 $20,000 Township of Opasatika $80,000 $20,000 Township of Pickle Lake $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Powassan $35,360 $8,840 Township of Prince $80,000 $20,000 Town of Rainy River $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Red Lake $80,000 $20,000 Township of Red Rock $80,000 $20,000 Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers $80,000 $20,000 City of Sault Ste. Marie $343,538 $85,885 Township of Schreiber $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Shuniah $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Sioux Lookout $80,000 $20,000 Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls $80,000 $20,000 Town of Smooth Rock Falls $80,000 $20,000 Town of Spanish $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of St. Charles $80,000 $20,000 Township of Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional $79,984 $19,996 Township of Tehkummah $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Temagami $80,000 $20,000 City of Temiskaming Shores $79,806 $19,952 Township of Terrace Bay $80,000 $20,000 Township of The North Shore $80,000 $20,000 Thessalon First Nation $80,000 $20,000 City of Thunder Bay $1,285,063 $321,266 City of Timmins $254,256 $63,564 Township of Val Rita-Harty $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of Wawa $80,000 $20,000 Municipality of West Nipissing $152,288 $38,072 Township of White River $80,000 $20,000

