Canada and Ontario invest $15M in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Northern Ontario
Jun 07, 2021, 11:20 ET
THUNDER BAY, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $15 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 99 municipalities across Northern Ontario.
Details were provided by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay.
Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.
That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.
The Government of Canada is investing over $12 million in Northern Ontario municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $3 million.
The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure, repairs to municipal public works buildings and fire halls. Additional investments will support upgrades to parks, recreational facilities and active transportation networks of multi-use paths and trails for residents across Northern Ontario.
In the City of Thunder Bay, the network of multi-use trails will be widened and rehabilitated with new gravel, better drainage, and wayfinding signage, making it safer and more enjoyable for residents. The addition of new rest areas with benches will also provide better opportunities to take in the scenery and enjoy the outdoors.
The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province.
Quotes
"Building and enhancing our community infrastructure creates jobs and keeps communities safe and healthy. This investment of $12 million will help our communities continue to move forward as we recover from the pandemic."
The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay —Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Northern Ontario that protect people's health and well being while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."
Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure
"Thanks to this funding, we will be able to advance construction of our Waterfront Trail, and renew four other multiuse trails in the City. These upgrades will be a welcome investment, facilitating active lifestyles, increased connectivity, and expanded active transportation in our community."
Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay
Quick facts
- Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
- To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
- The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.
- Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.
- The Government of Canada has invested over $13.9 billion in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
- For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.
|
Municipality
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Township of Alberton
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Armstrong
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Assiginack
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Atikokan
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Billings
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Black River-Matheson
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Blind River
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Brethour
|
$2,400
|
$600
|
Town of Bruce Mines
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Burpee and Mills
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Callander
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Calvin
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Casey
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Central Manitoulin
|
$79,200
|
$19,800
|
Township of Chamberlain
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Chapleau
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Chapple
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Charlton and Dack
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Cochrane
|
$106,398
|
$26,599
|
Township of Cockburn Island
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Coleman
|
$79,998
|
$20,000
|
Township of Conmee
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Dawson
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Deep River
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Dorion
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Dryden
|
$147,685
|
$36,921
|
Township of East Ferris
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Elliot Lake
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Emo
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Espanola
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Fauquier-Strickland
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Fort Frances
|
$147,789
|
$36,947
|
Municipality of French River
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Gauthier
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Gore Bay
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Greater Sudbury
|
$1,589,625
|
$397,406
|
Municipality of Greenstone
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Harley
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Harris
|
$60,000
|
$15,000
|
Town of Hearst
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Hilliard
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Village of Hilton Beach
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Hilton
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Hornepayne
|
$78,083
|
$19,521
|
Township of Hudson
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Huron Shores
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Jocelyn
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Kapuskasing
|
$138,672
|
$34,668
|
City of Kenora
|
$182,217
|
$45,554
|
Township of Kerns
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Killarney
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Kirkland Lake
|
$162,553
|
$40,638
|
Township of Laird
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Lake of the Woods
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Larder Lake
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Latchford
|
$64,000
|
$16,000
|
Township of Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional
|
$79,709
|
$19,927
|
Township of Manitouwadge
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Mattawa
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Mattawan
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Mattice-Val Côté
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of McGarry
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Moonbeam
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Nairn and Hyman
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Neebing
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Nipigon
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of North Bay
|
$701,285
|
$175,321
|
Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of O'Connor
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Opasatika
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Pickle Lake
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Powassan
|
$35,360
|
$8,840
|
Township of Prince
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Rainy River
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Red Lake
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Red Rock
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Sault Ste. Marie
|
$343,538
|
$85,885
|
Township of Schreiber
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Shuniah
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Sioux Lookout
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Smooth Rock Falls
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Town of Spanish
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of St. Charles
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional
|
$79,984
|
$19,996
|
Township of Tehkummah
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Temagami
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Temiskaming Shores
|
$79,806
|
$19,952
|
Township of Terrace Bay
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Township of The North Shore
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Thessalon First Nation
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
City of Thunder Bay
|
$1,285,063
|
$321,266
|
City of Timmins
|
$254,256
|
$63,564
|
Township of Val Rita-Harty
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of Wawa
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
|
Municipality of West Nipissing
|
$152,288
|
$38,072
|
Township of White River
|
$80,000
|
$20,000
Associated links
Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html
Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html
Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html#1
Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map
Ontario Builds Project Map
https://www.ontario.ca/page/building-ontario
Web: Infrastructure Canada
