Canada and Ontario invest $15M in municipal infrastructure to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in Northern Ontario

Jun 07, 2021, 11:20 ET

THUNDER BAY, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $15 million to protect the health, and well-being of residents in 99 municipalities across Northern Ontario.

Details were provided by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

The Government of Canada is investing over $12 million in Northern Ontario municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $3 million.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of water and wastewater infrastructure, repairs to municipal public works buildings and fire halls. Additional investments will support upgrades to parks, recreational facilities and active transportation networks of multi-use paths and trails for residents across Northern Ontario.

In the City of Thunder Bay, the network of multi-use trails will be widened and rehabilitated with new gravel, better drainage, and wayfinding signage, making it safer and more enjoyable for residents. The addition of new rest areas with benches will also provide better opportunities to take in the scenery and enjoy the outdoors. 

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of total eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Province of Ontario will invest 20% of the eligible costs for projects across the province. 

Quotes

"Building and enhancing our community infrastructure creates jobs and keeps communities safe and healthy. This investment of $12 million will help our communities continue to move forward as we recover from the pandemic."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay —Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Northern Ontario that protect people's health and well being while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."

Stephen Crawford, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Thanks to this funding, we will be able to advance construction of our Waterfront Trail, and renew four other multiuse trails in the City. These upgrades will be a welcome investment, facilitating active lifestyles, increased connectivity, and expanded active transportation in our community."

Bill Mauro, Mayor of the City of Thunder Bay

Quick facts

  • Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.
  • To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.
  • The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.
  • Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short-term projects.
  • The Government of Canada has invested over $13.9 billion in more than 3,200 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.
  • For further information on the projects announced today, please contact your local municipalities.

Backgrounder

Funding recipients:

Municipality

Federal
Contribution

Provincial
Contribution

Township of Alberton

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Armstrong

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Assiginack

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Atikokan

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Billings

$80,000

$20,000

Township of  Black River-Matheson

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Blind River

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Brethour

$2,400

$600

Town of Bruce Mines

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Burpee and Mills

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Callander

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Calvin

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Casey

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Central Manitoulin

$79,200

$19,800

Township of Chamberlain

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Chapleau

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Chapple

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Charlton and Dack

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Cochrane

$106,398

$26,599

Township of Cockburn Island

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Coleman

$79,998

$20,000

Township of Conmee

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Dawson

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Deep River

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Dorion

$80,000

$20,000

City of Dryden

$147,685

$36,921

Township of East Ferris

$80,000

$20,000

City of Elliot Lake

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Emo

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Espanola

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Fauquier-Strickland

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Fort Frances

$147,789

$36,947

Municipality of French River

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Gauthier

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Gore Bay

$80,000

$20,000

City of Greater Sudbury

$1,589,625

$397,406

Municipality of Greenstone

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Harley

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Harris

$60,000

$15,000

Town of Hearst

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Hilliard

$80,000

$20,000

Village of Hilton Beach

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Hilton

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Hornepayne

$78,083

$19,521

Township of Hudson

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Huron Shores

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Jocelyn

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Kapuskasing

$138,672

$34,668

City of Kenora

$182,217

$45,554

Township of Kerns

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Killarney

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Kirkland Lake

$162,553

$40,638

Township of Laird

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Lake of the Woods

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Larder Lake

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Latchford

$64,000

$16,000

Township of Macdonald, Meredith and Aberdeen Additional

$79,709

$19,927

Township of Manitouwadge

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Mattawa

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Mattawan

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Mattice-Val Côté

$80,000

$20,000

Township of McGarry

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Moonbeam

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Nairn and Hyman

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Neebing

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Nipigon

$80,000

$20,000

City of North Bay

$701,285

$175,321

Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands

$80,000

$20,000

Township of O'Connor

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Opasatika

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Pickle Lake

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Powassan

$35,360

$8,840

Township of Prince

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Rainy River

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Red Lake

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Red Rock

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers

$80,000

$20,000

City of Sault Ste. Marie

$343,538

$85,885

Township of Schreiber

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Shuniah

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Sioux Lookout

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Sioux Narrows-Nestor Falls

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Smooth Rock Falls

$80,000

$20,000

Town of Spanish

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of St. Charles

$80,000

$20,000

Township of Tarbutt and Tarbutt Additional

$79,984

$19,996

Township of Tehkummah

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Temagami

$80,000

$20,000

City of Temiskaming Shores

$79,806

$19,952

Township of Terrace Bay

$80,000

$20,000

Township of The North Shore

$80,000

$20,000

Thessalon First Nation

$80,000

$20,000

City of Thunder Bay

$1,285,063

$321,266

City of Timmins

$254,256

$63,564

Township of Val Rita-Harty

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of Wawa

$80,000

$20,000

Municipality of West Nipissing

$152,288

$38,072

Township of White River

$80,000

$20,000

