OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing more than $11.2 million to improve municipal and community infrastructure in the City of Ottawa.

Details were provided by the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Communities and Infrastructure; the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; and His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa.

Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why both orders of government have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Government of Canada is investing over $8.9 million through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing more than $2.2 million.

The majority of funding will support the rehabilitation of community and municipal buildings across the city, and improve active transportation options.

Facilities like the Carling Family Shelter will benefit from improved air ventilation and digital connectivity. The Cornerstone Women's Shelter will undergo building renovations and repairs to the electrical, mechanical and security systems, as well as upgraded flooring. These projects will provide clients with improved air quality, and a more comfortable and safe environment.

Additional investments will improve sidewalks and multi-use pathways, create new pedestrian crossovers, and add new picnic facilities and wayfinding signage in public areas, facilitating active lifestyles, increased connectivity, and expanded active transportation.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80% of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100% for projects in territories and Indigenous communities.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the wellbeing of all Canadians. As we continue to battle this crisis, we are ensuring that residents of Ottawa have access to safe and inclusive community spaces. Federal funding of 80 cents on every dollar is supporting projects across the city, from multi-use pathways and picnic facilities to public wifi access. We are also rehabilitating the Carling Family Shelter and Cornerstone Women's Shelter so they can continue the great work that they do, providing critical services to our most vulnerable residents of Ottawa, and ensure that they are in a comfortable and safe environment. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, more resilient communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In the face of COVID-19, the Ontario government continues to move forward with infrastructure investments and accelerate the building of projects so we can strengthen communities and create jobs. We are supporting local infrastructure projects in Ottawa that protect people's health and well being, while contributing to the province's economic recovery this year and for many years to come."

The Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on our community and our residents. The City of Ottawa is grateful for this support from our federal and provincial partners, which will help us provide safe, accessible and inviting spaces for everyone. This funding will also assist us in making improvements to active transportation infrastructure in our city, which promotes physical activity and connectivity, and helps improve neighbourhood livability."

His Worship Jim Watson, Mayor of the City of Ottawa

Through the Investing in Canada Plan , the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, community, culture and recreation, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion in this program.

, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, community, culture and recreation, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is investing in this program. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada plan to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

plan to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, over $3 billion is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects.

is available to provide provinces and territories with added flexibility to fund quick-start, short term projects. The Government of Canada has invested over $8.7 billion in more than 3,100 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in more than 3,100 infrastructure projects across under the plan. For further information on the projects announced today, please refer to the following City of Ottawa webpage: https://ottawa.ca/en/planning-development-and-construction/construction-and-infrastructure-projects#government-canada-covid-19-resilience-infrastructure-stream-city-ottawa

