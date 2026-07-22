Building Canada strong by investing in Newton Parks

SURREY, BC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey Newton announced a federal investment of up to $11 million in the Newton Athletic Park and Unwin Park through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

At Newton Athletic Park, improvements will offer a safe, year-round space to play through a new artificial turf sports field, energy-efficient lighting along the walking track, and new lighted tennis courts, supporting more opportunities for community use and active living.

At Unwin Park, enhancements include a covered multi-sport court, a new fieldhouse with washrooms and change rooms, a youth amenity zone, a pump/bike track, and new pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts. Additional amenities include a new north-area washroom, an off-leash area for dogs, expanded pathway systems, increased parking, and improved park entry nodes, creating a more inclusive and accessible space for recreation and community gathering.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in recreational infrastructure in Surrey will help create welcoming, accessible, and vibrant community spaces where people can get outside and enjoy their time--whether kids are playing sports, neighbours are out for a walk, or families are spending time together outdoors. These investments help make local parks more welcoming, active, and enjoyable year-round."

Sukh Dhaliwal, Member of Parliament for Surrey Newton

"Both Unwin Park and Newton Athletic Park are important community spaces that serve residents and attract visitors from across the region. These investments will create more opportunities for people to be active, and foster community connections, health and wellbeing. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for helping us deliver the park amenities our growing community needs that strengthen the resilience and quality of life for residents for years to come."

Her Worship Brenda Locke, Mayor of the City of Surrey

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $11 million in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the City of Surrey is contributing $16.5 million.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous and territorial applicants can submit a shovel-ready project under the Direct Delivery stream until August 12, 2026.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Laura Baziuk, Media Relations Specialist, City of Surrey, 236-808-5264, [email protected]