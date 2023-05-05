TAMWORTH, ON, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for Ontario and John Wise, Reeve of Stone Mills Township announced a combined investment of nearly $1 million to support the construction of 4 housing units in Tamworth.

This project is located at 11 and 21 Celtic Street in Tamworth and is owned and operated by Prince Edward-Lennox and Addington Housing Corporation. It will offer a four-unit build for seniors, available at 80 per cent of the Average Market Rent, of which 50 per cent will be accessible.

The Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario have invested nearly $638,000 in this project through the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI), and around $305,000 through the Canada – Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI). OPHI and COCHI are both initiatives of the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

Construction of the four homes is complete and the project welcomed residents in March 2023.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada continues to work with our partners, including the Government of Ontario, and the County of Lennox and Addington to find ways to create more affordable homes that meet the needs of Canadians, including right here in Tamworth. This is one of the ways the National Housing Strategy continues to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"I was very pleased to be able to visit this site and see firsthand the great work being done to provide seniors in Lennox and Addington County with a safe and supportive place to call home. Today's announcement complements the nearly $4.4 billion Ontario has invested in community and supportive housing, and COVID-19 response programs over the past three years, along with an historic increase of more than 40 per cent provincewide in homelessness prevention funding in our most recent budget. We'll continue fighting to tackle the housing supply crisis to ensure all Ontarians are able to find a home that meets their needs and budget." - The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"County Council recognizes that while the County is an important part of the solution, we require the strength and supports of others to address the shortage of safe and affordable housing in our community." - Warden Henry Hogg, County of Lennox and Addington

"Stone Mills Township Council were more than pleased to partner with the Province of Ontario, the County of Lennox & Addington and Prince Edward-Lennox & Addington Social Services to create affordable housing in Stone Mills. This collaboration allowed us to find creative solutions to help meet the housing needs of our residents. These buildings are a welcome addition to the community." - Reeve John Wise, Stone Mills Township

"It is important to offer affordable housing solutions in rural areas. People are better able to grow and thrive when they can stay in their own communities. This project shows that all levels of government can work together to provide that opportunity in rural Ontario." - Brenda Orchard, Chief Administrative Officer, County of Lennox and Addington

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. The Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI) is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than $5 .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock.

is a program under the CMHC-Ontario Bilateral Agreement. This 10-year agreement provides more than .75 billion to protect, renew and expand community housing, support priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability, and deliver direct affordability support to Ontarians who need housing. OPHI provides flexible funding to address local housing priorities and improve access to affordable housing options. The initiative helps to increase the affordable housing supply and improve the state of repair of community housing stock. The Canada-Ontario Community Housing Initiative (COCHI) provides funding to repair, regenerate and expand community housing so tenants can live in a home that is affordable. It can also be used to support community housing providers whose original program arrangements are expiring and help them to become more sustainable.

As Canada's authority on housing, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing needs, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of the Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada.

Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars.

