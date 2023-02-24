RANKIN INLET, NU, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable David Joanasie, Minister for Community and Government Services for the Government of Nunavut, announced joint funding of $1.9 million for the design phase of two new water treatment plants in Rankin Inlet and Grise Fiord.

With this funding, detailed designs will be developed. This work builds upon the planning studies that previously received joint funding in July 2022 and will ensure that these growing communities have the water treatment capacity they need for years to come.

Today's announcement contributes to the Government of Canada's commitment to sustainably develop the North. Water treatment facilities perform vital functions that help make our communities healthier and more sustainable. Through projects like these, Arctic and northern communities are getting the resources they need to improve their essential services.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Inuit and all Canadians.

"All communities deserve access to modern, reliable water treatment services. Our government will continue to work with territorial, community and Inuit partners to respond to the needs of Nunavummiut and build stronger, more resilient northern communities."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Safe and clean drinking water in all communities across the North is a top priority for the Government of Nunavut. The dedication of our employees and continued collaboration with the Government of Canada will help ensure we see these critical infrastructure projects to completion."

The Honourable David Joanasie, Minister for Government and Community Services

The Government of Canada's funding of $1.425 million comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nunavut is investing $475,000 .

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including for drinking water infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change and environmental threats to our water and land.

