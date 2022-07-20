RANKIN INLET, NU, July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable David Joanasie, Minister for Community and Government Services for the Government of Nunavut, announced funding to support the planning of improved water and wastewater treatment in six Nunavut communities.

With this investment, several planning studies will be undertaken at the Rankin Inlet Wastewater Treatment Plant to identify future projects to bolster capacity at the plant. This project is a key step in increasing the facility's ability to treat and manage wastewater in the community.

In addition, funding will be used to conduct studies investigating the potential for five new water treatment facilities to be located in Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord, Pond Inlet, Rankin Inlet and Sanikiluaq. This investment will support future projects that would increase access to potable water within these communities.

Furthermore, funding will be used for the planning and design of the rehabilitation and expansion of the wastewater treatment facility in Arviat.This planning project will ensure residents will have improved access to efficient and reliable wastewater services for years to come.

Today's announcement contributes to the Government of Canada's commitment to sustainably develop the North. Water and wastewater treatment facilities perform vital functions that help make our communities more productive and sustainable. Through projects like these, Arctic and Northern communities are receiving the information and resources they need to access and improve essential services.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.7 million. The Government of Nunavut is providing $925,000.

Quotes

"Reliable access to clean drinking water is a priority for communities across the North. This partnership with Nunavut will lay the groundwork for the construction of future water and wastewater facilities, building on our government's commitment to protecting the health of Canadians and ecosystems through modern water and wastewater services."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"These projects will help the Government of Nunavut take a step towards achieving the goal of improved water and wastewater services in all communities throughout Nunavut. Our government is grateful for the Government of Canada's investment in water and wastewater treatment facilities. "

The Honourable David Joanasie, Minister for Government and Community Services

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $336 million towards 14 infrastructure projects across Nunavut under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested more than towards 14 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $46 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $4.5 billion for water, wastewater infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for water, wastewater infrastructure projects. To further support clean and sustainable development in our communities, the Government of Canada has launched the National Infrastructure Assessment, which will help to provide infrastructure owners and operators with the information they need for better long-term planning.

Related product

Backgrounder

Nunavut residents to benefit from improved water and wastewater treatment infrastructure

The following initiatives have been approved for joint federal and territorial funding through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and will support infrastructure planning projects in six communities across Nunavut.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $2.7 million towards these three projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nunavut is providing $925,000 towards these projects.

Location Project Name Project Description Federal Funding Territorial Funding Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord, Pond Inlet, Rankin Inlet, and Sanikiluaq Water Treatment Plants in Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord, Pond Inlet, Rankin Inlet, and Sanikiluaq Planning Project Conduct technical studies including environmental site assessment, geotechnical investigation, snow and wind load assessments, and a topographic survey. These studies will support future projects that will result in five new water treatment facilities, increasing access to potable water in these communities. $1,800,000 $600,000 Arviat Arviat Lagoon Expansion Planning Project The project includes design services for the proposed rehabilitation and expansion of the wastewater treatment facility, consisting of a two cell wastewater lagoon, with one existing upgraded cell and one new cell. $750,000 $250,000 Rankin Inlet Rankin Inlet Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades Planning Project Conduct technical studies including environmental site assessment, geotechnical investigation, snow and wind load assessments, and a topographic survey. These studies will support future projects to upgrade the Rankin Inlet Wastewater Treatment Plant and increase its capacity to treat and manage wastewater. $225,000 $75,000

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Nunavut

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nu-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Aramide (Lola) Owoaje, A/Director, Policy and Consumer Affairs, Department of Community and Government Services, Government of Nunavut, 867-975-5354, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]