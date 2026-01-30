BERWICK, NS, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, MP Kody Blois, Minister John A. MacDonald, and Mayor Mike Trinacty announced a federal investment of $2.8 million, a provincial contribution of more than $2.3 million, and a municipal investment of more than $1.8 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve the wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster.

These investments will enable the completion of the third phase of a four-phase project to upgrade the town's wastewater treatment plant. Upgrades will consist of improvements to the plant's pre-treatment filtration system and the installation of a new filtration system for the existing three lagoons, increasing the plant's capacity to treat waste from 1,828 m³ per day to 4,000 m³ per day. This project supports future residential growth and is part of the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia's funding agreement that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

"We're working with provincial and municipal partners to deliver housing-enabling infrastructure projects like this one in Berwick. With the launch of Build Canada Homes, our government will continue to drive innovation in the homebuilding industry, bringing the right partners together to build and accelerate the delivery of more affordable homes for Canadians."

The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"If we want our communities and economy to thrive, we need to ensure people have places to live – and that means strong reliable infrastructure. This investment will help support the kind of sustainable growth that will allow the Town of Berwick to welcome new residents and businesses with confidence now and into the future."

The Honourable John A. MacDonald, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants East

"The Town of Berwick is thankful for this funding for the next phase of our Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades--an essential project that strengthens our community today while preparing us for the growth of tomorrow. These upgrades will support new housing, local industry, and sustainable development while giving residents confidence that our infrastructure is ready for the future. We are grateful for this investment and for the support that allows Berwick to remain a thriving, resilient, and forward-looking community. I would also like to thank our Town staff and all those that make this project possible."

His Worship Mike Trinacty, Mayor of the Town of Berwick

The federal government is investing $2.8 million in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $2,333,100 and the Town of Berwick is contributing $1,866,900.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focusing on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

