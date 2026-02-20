ANTIGONISH, NS, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish and His Worship Sean Cameron, Mayor of the Town of Antigonish, announced a federal investment of more than $1.6 million and a municipal investment of more than $1.1 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve the water and wastewater infrastructure needed to build more homes, faster. The Government of Nova Scotia is also contributing more than $1.3 million.

In total, these investments will enable the construction of up to 323 housing units, including 48 affordable units, through the replacement and rehabilitation of water mains and storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure in the West and James Street area of Antigonish. This project is part of the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia's funding agreement that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable homes, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"By working with our provincial and municipal partners, we're delivering future housing opportunities like the one in here in Antigonish to help get housing projects off the ground. With our recent launch of Build Canada Homes, our government will continue to drive innovation in the homebuilding industry, bringing the right partners together to build and accelerate the delivery of more affordable homes for Canadians."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish

"We want to create more opportunities for housing and to help our communities grow. This investment in the Town of Antigonish's water, wastewater and stormwater systems will benefit current residents and lay the groundwork for future growth."

The Honourable John A. MacDonald, Nova Scotia Minister of Municipal Affairs

"The Town of Antigonish is grateful for the support of our federal and provincial partners through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund. This investment is vital to helping our Town grow responsibly while improving the infrastructure needed to support new and affordable housing. By working together across all levels of government, we are strengthening the foundation for a thriving Town where more people can find a place to call home."

His Worship Sean Cameron, Mayor of the Town of Antigonish

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,646,800 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $1,372,196 and the Town of Antigonish is contributing $1,118,004.

Part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focusing on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

