Canada and Nova Scotia invest in the construction of a new facility for The Flower Cart Group

KINGS, NS, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia, and Jeff Kelly, Executive Director of The Flower Cart Group announced funding for the construction of a new facility for The Flower Cart Group.

The Flower Cart Group addresses the needs and promotes the abilities of adults considered to have an intellectual disability. The organization provides valued work and training opportunities through on-site business activities in order to assist each participant to achieve job performance skills. This funding will allow for the construction of a new facility to consolidate the operations of The Flower Cart Group, helping to reduce operating costs and provide a safer and more efficient working environment. These improvements will increase the quality of community infrastructure, and offer more part-time employment opportunities for adults with learning disabilities.

The Government of Canada is investing over $1.1 million dollars in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. In addition, the Government of Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada Opportunities are each investing $1 million dollars, while The Flower Cart Group is providing the remainder of the funding.

Quotes

"The Flower Cart Group helps ensure adults with intellectual disabilities in West Hants remain connected to our communities while gaining meaningful employment experience. I'm proud that the Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of Canadians by investing in safe and reliable infrastructure to build cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We are committed to building a stronger province where all Nova Scotians can have opportunities to grow and succeed. This is an important investment for New Minas as it supports adults with diverse abilities, providing employment training and opportunities that will, hopefully, enhance their lives."

The Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia

"We are very grateful for the support from the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia toward our capital campaign goal. Our new facility will allow for growth in every sense, most importantly increasing our capacity to support adults with intellectual disabilities in Kings County. This funding is a testament to our federal and provincial governments' commitment to making our community inclusive of all abilities and building opportunities for those who need them."

Jeff Kelly, Executive Director of The Flower Cart Group

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years. The Government of Canada has invested over $888 million in 267 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

