HALIFAX, NS, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Labi Kousoulis, Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter; and Cathie O'Toole, General Manager of Halifax Water, announced funding for an ambient temperature district energy system (DES) in the Cogswell District of downtown Halifax. Rafah DiCostanzo, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Clayton Park West, was also in attendance.

The project, which is part of the Cogswell Redevelopment area, will support a district energy system that supplies renewable energy from the nearby Halifax Wastewater Treatment Facility's wastewater effluent to six mixed-use buildings within the district.

Once completed, customers will benefit from an energy efficient system that provides a rate-stable and clean energy source for years to come.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $5.5 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $4.6 million, while the Halifax Regional Water Commission is contributing more than $3.7 million.

"Green projects like the Cogswell Redevelopment Area will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions while creating important jobs and economic opportunities for Halifax residents. As we build back better, important investments like these will help in our fight against climate change while building healthier communities for all Canadians."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This is a prime example of how innovative technologies can help communities meet their energy needs in more efficient and environmentally friendly ways. It is the first system of its kind in eastern Canada and will help Nova Scotia achieve its bold climate change targets."

The Honourable Labi Kousoulis, Minister of Inclusive Economic Growth, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister Chuck Porter

"The Cogswell district is a statement about the Halifax we are quickly becoming, a city that is connected, designed for people and ready to meet a sustainable energy future."

His Worship Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

"We are excited to be partnering with all three levels of government in the funding of this sustainable new development. By harnessing the energy resources of our existing wastewater infrastructure, it allows the Cogswell District Energy System to become an innovative and sustainable cornerstone of the areas redevelopment. Once Halifax Regional Council HRM council approves a construction tender for the Cogswell Redevelopment, Halifax Water will move forward and seek final approvals to proceed with this project."

Cathie O'Toole, General Manager of Halifax Water

"Today's funding announcement is an exciting step forward for the Cogswell District project. The district energy system aligns with our commitment to our long-term climate change plan to reduce emissions and harness sustainable energy in our communities. It will create many energy efficiencies for the new Cogswell District and will help us build for the future."

Jacques Dubé, Chief Administrative Officer, Halifax Regional Municipality

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $914 million in 279 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in 279 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

