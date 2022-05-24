Canada and Nova Scotia invest in new community wellness centre to support the health and wellbeing of New Waterford residents

NEW WATERFORD, NS, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Investing in recreational infrastructure brings communities together. The governments of Canada and Nova Scotia recognize that strategic investments in public infrastructure play a key role in supporting healthy communities while growing the economy and creating good jobs that support the younger generations.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Brian Comer, Minister Responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, Minister Responsible for Youth and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works; JoAnna LaTulippe-Rochon, Executive Director, Cape Breton's Family Place Resource Centre, and Dr. Peter Littlejohn, retired family physician and clinical lead representing New Waterford with the CBRM Healthcare Redevelopment Project, announced over $6 million in joint funding for the New Waterford Community Wellness Centre.

Funding for this project will support the construction of a new 10,400 square foot wellness centre that will be added to the existing New Waterford Hub that is currently under construction in the community. The New Waterford Wellness Centre will provide improved access to wellness and recreational programming, allowing residents to participate in year-round activities, clubs and social events, while also providing new employment opportunities for youth and community members.

The New Waterford Community Wellness Centre will provide space for programs to support youth, families and seniors by offering a safe space for learning, socializing, physical activity and more.

The Government of Canada is investing over $3 million in this project through the Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $3 million.

Quotes

"Recreational facilities like the New Waterford Community Wellness Centre play a key role in bringing communities together and promoting active lifestyles. This new facility will expand access to healthy living and wellness activities and have a positive impact on local youth. The new centre will help promote New Waterford as a place to live, grow, and invest."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The New Waterford Wellness Centre will provide much needed community space to support social, cultural, and recreational activities. It will encourage healthy, active lifestyles and will help bring communities closer together. Facilities like these are the cornerstones of our neighbourhoods, and the foundation of fond memories for many Nova Scotia families."

Honourable Brian Comer, Minister Responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health, Minister Responsible for Youth and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of the Honourable Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works

"Cape Breton's Family Place Resource Centre will use the community wellness centre to deliver more programs in New Waterford and surrounding communities, to help make a difference in people's lives. We will be able to provide a safe space for families to help break the cycle of poverty that will impact future generations for years to come."

JoAnna LaTulippe-Rochon, Executive Director, Cape Breton's Family Place Resource Centre

"This announcement today is proof that all levels of government are truly committed to this project here in New Waterford. We have been through some tough times over the last several years but with all this amazing construction taking place people are once again showing great community pride. Thanks to everyone who helped make this announcement possible and for investing in this incredible project."

Darren O'Quinn, Councillor for District 11, Cape Breton Regional Municipality

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $46 million towards 23 rural and northern infrastructure stream projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 23 rural and northern infrastructure stream projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $45 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $1.9 billion for community, recreation and sport projects.

has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for community, recreation and sport projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

