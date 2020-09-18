EAST HANTS, NS, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, and to ensure a safe, sustainable, and greener economic recovery. Nova Scotians have come together and done their part. These collective efforts have helped us during the pandemic, and will continue to do so as we work to build a healthy, more resilient, and more prosperous country for everyone.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings−Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Margaret Miller, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Hants East and Jim D. Smith, Warden of the Municipality of East Hants announced funding to improve the wastewater treatment plant in the community of Shubenacadie, in the Municipality of East Hants.

The project aims to improve the quality of the community's water system and sewer disposal system. In addition to the plant upgrades, both the water and wastewater main lines leading up to the plant location on Burgess Road will be replaced.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.9 million to this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $1.5 million. The recipient, the Municipality of East Hants, is contributing more than $1.2 million.

Investments like these ensure the health of residents and of our communities; healthy people are at the centre of a strong economy. That is why the health and safety of all Canadians remains our top priority.

Quotes

"Support for local infrastructure, such as this investment in water and wastewater main lines in Shubenacadie, is essential. Working with our provincial and municipal partners, we are ensuring Nova Scotians have access to safe and reliable drinking water and wastewater systems. Modern and efficient water infrastructure is essential to building healthy and resilient communities and to protecting the environment."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Reliable infrastructure is the foundation for building strong, sustainable communities. The new wastewater treatment facility in Shubenacadie will improve the efficiency of the wastewater system, help protect the environment and ensure the prosperity and growth of Shubenacadie."

Margaret Miller, Member of the Legislative Assembly for East Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Built in the late 1960s, replacing the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Shubenacadie is a strategic priority for the Municipality of East Hants and is key to ongoing environmental stewardship and the growth of our region. Shubenacadie residents have been waiting for this infrastructure investment and we're pleased to partner with the provincial and federal governments to make it a reality."

Jim D. Smith, Warden of the Municipality of East Hants

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $799 million in 190 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 190 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Krista Higdon, Communications Advisor, Province of Nova Scotia, 902-220-6619, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

