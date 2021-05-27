Canada and Nova Scotia invest in healthcare and long term care facilities to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

NOVA SCOTIA, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ -The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Zach Churchill, Nova Scotia's Minister of Health and Wellness, announced funding for seven projects that will renovate and rehabilitate several healthcare and long term care facilities across the province. Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament for Cumberland—Colchester; Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso; Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook; the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Nova Scotia's Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage; and Rafah DiConstanzo, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Clayton Park West, were also in attendance.

Seven projects will see upgrades and repairs to hospitals and health care centres, these include the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre, Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Glace Bay Hospital, Nova Scotia Hospital and Veterans Memorial Building, Valley Regional Hospital, and Aberdeen Hospital. These projects will improve patient and staff safety and provide a healthier, more sustainable environment in these healthcare facilities for years to come.

Today's investments will also allow for important upgrades at 33 long term care facilities across the province. In total, 39 projects will undergo building and system upgrades to improve living environments and increase safety for residents and staff.

The Government of Canada is investing over $11.4 million dollars in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.8 million.

Quotes

"COVID-19 has exposed serious needs in our health and long term care services, and our government is partnering with provinces and territories to close those gaps now. Through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, we're going to make critical repairs and upgrades to forty health and long term care facilities across Nova Scotia. Canada's infrastructure plan will continue to invest in thousands of projects, to create jobs across the country and build safer, more livable communities in every region of this country."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore—St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how critical it is to invest in long term care and health care infrastructure. These infrastructure upgrades are about keeping our communities healthy and safe now and in the future. Nova Scotia is proud to partner with the Government of Canada in this investment that will improve quality of care for many Nova Scotians across the province."

The Honourable Zach Churchill, Nova Scotia's Minister of Health and Wellness

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $832 million in 206 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Related product

Backgrounder

Canada and Nova Scotia invest in healthcare and long term care facilities to respond to the impacts of COVID-19

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support healthcare and long term care infrastructure improvement projects throughout Nova Scotia.

The Government of Canada is investing over $11.4 million dollars in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $2.8 million.

Project Information:

Health Care Projects

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Cape Breton Glace Bay Hospital Building Upgrades Building upgrades will restore fire separations in selected building locations to enhance fire safety. $88,000 $22,000 Colchester Colchester East Hants Health Centre Energy Upgrades Upgrades to the heat recovery devices, heat pumps, system automation, monitoring technology, and solar installations will reduce energy costs and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. $792,000 $198,000 Cumberland Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre Upgrades to the building's system automation and monitoring technology will reduce energy costs and decrease greenhouse has emissions. $400,000 $100,000 Halifax Nova Scotia Hospital and Veterans Memorial Building Repairs Restoration of roofing systems in two Halifax Regional Municipality hospital buildings will enhance and protect roof structures. $140,000 $35,000 Kings Valley Regional Hospital Laundry Upgrade Increased hospital laundering capacity will directly support patient care and infection control. $56,000 $14,000 Pictou Aberdeen Hospital Building Upgrades Upgrades to the medical air system compressor and control panels; laundry electrical service rewiring, and water distribution system piping, valves and filters will improve patient safety by improving the air quality and mitigating fire risks. $156,000 $39,000 Yarmouth Yarmouth Regional Hospital (YRH) Energy Upgrades Upgrades to the building control systems, including heat recovery devices, heat pumps, steam traps and system automation and monitoring, will reduce energy costs and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. $432,800 $108,200

Long Term Care Projects



Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Antigonish R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home - Facility Upgrades Upgrades to the current wander guard system and replacement of all handrails within the facility will increase resident safety and the new handrails will reduce the chance of infection. $108,096 $27,024 Arichat St. Anne Centre - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the existing counters and sinks in the resident's washrooms, the expansion of the facility's dining room with two new spaces and the replacement of the flooring in corridors of the building will provide a safer and more sanitary environment for residents. $941,896 $235,474 Barrington Bay Side Home - Facility Upgrades Replacement of ventilation systems and four outside doors including maglocks and wandering system will provide a safe, accessible and healthy environment for residents. $564,280 $141,070 Bedford Northwood Bedford Incorporated - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the exterior siding and flooring in high traffic areas will increase safety for residents and staff. $737,620 $184,405 Berwick Grand View Manor - Replace Boilers Replacement of two boilers to increase the system's performance and provide a safer working environment for staff. $208,236 $52,059 Bridgetown Mountain Lea Lodge - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the facility's bottom floor windows and doors in addition to enlarging the single interior freight door and installing new double doors will make for better and easier access to goods. $82,736 $20,684 Bridgewater Hillside Pines Home for Special Care - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the sprinkler piping system will improve fire safety. $441,600 $110,400 Bridgewater Hillside Pines Home for Special Care - Dining Room Expansion Expansion of the existing dining room to accommodate all residents while allowing for proper social distancing. $469,200 $117,300 Caledonia North Queens Nursing Home - Facility Upgrades Replacement of all handrails within the facility to increase cleanliness and safety for residents and staff. $18,400 $4,600 Chester Shoreham Village - Repair underground wastewater main Restoring of the underground sanitary wastewater piping system. This will ensure uninterrupted services and sanitation of the facility's private water supply. $480,000 $120,000 Conway Tideview Terrace - New PPE Storage Building A new PPE storage building will be built to increase storage for PPE and other equipment, furniture and supplies. This will increase space for staff and residents. $136,000 $34,000 Conway Tideview Terrace - Facility Upgrades Redesign of the entrance and an installation of a new entry/exit point into the building. A new separate entrance will ensure accessibility and safety of the residents. $67,200 $16,800 Dayton Villa St. Joseph du Lac - Exterior PPE storage Construction of an exterior storage space to store PPE and other pandemic related supplies and equipment. This new storage space will increase space in the facility. $117,908 $29,477 Glace Bay Seaview Manor - PPE Storage Addition Addition of storage for PPE and other pandemic related equipment. This addition will allow for a greater capacity of PPE to be kept onsite and ensure greater safety measures for staff and residents. $378,000 $94,500 Glenwood Nakile Home for Special Care - Facility Upgrades Renovation of the Main Lounge by subdividing it into three rooms: a resident's lounge; a visiting room for scheduled family visits; and a medical practitioner's office. This will allow residents to cohort while safely distancing. $60,800 $15,200 Greenfield Hillsview Acre - Facility Upgrades Installation of commercial heat pumps in four residential wings, the dining area and the activity room. This will allow for better airflow and create a comfortable environment for residents and staff year round. $84,000 $21,000 Halifax Northwood Halifax Incorporated - Facility Upgrades Upgrades to the "Manor" building including reconfiguration of the janitors' closets and replacement of the facilities' boilers. This will ensure safety for staff and residents. $814,740 $203,685 Halifax Saint Vincent's Nursing Home - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the facility's humidifier to ensure clean air and a safer environment for residents and staff. $24,632 $6,158 Inverness Inverary Manor - Replacement of Windows and Humidifiers Restoration of windows and replacement of three facility humidifiers. This will offer a safer and more comfortable environment for both residents and staff. $337,259 $84,315 Middle Musquodoboit Musquodoboit Valley Home for Special Care - Facility Upgrades Upgrades to the dining rooms within the facility to have an open and accessible space for residents. This will provide room for socially distanced activities for a greater number of residents. $145,132 $36,283 Musquodoboit Harbour The Birches - Facility Upgrades Installation of ductless heat pumps will allow for better air quality and temperature. Additionally, the replacement of the flooring will create a safe environment. $315,736 $78,934 Neil's Harbour Highland Manor - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the existing call bell system, installation of six heat pumps and upgrades to the kitchen. This will create a clean, comfortable and safe environment for residents. $71,208 $17,802 New Germany Rosedale Home for Special Care - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the facility's communication system, the sit/stand lift and the Alenti Tub Chair. This will increase safety and security for residents. $47,980 $11,995 New Waterford Maple Hill Manor - PPE Storage Garage Construction of a storage for PPE and other pandemic related equipment. This will clear currently used space in offices and resident areas. $49,644 $12,411 New Waterford Maple Hill Manor - Facility Upgrades Replacement of all exterior doors and renovation of all existing washrooms. This will contribute to the health and safety of residents. $142,600 $35,650 North Sydney Northside Community Guest Home - Facility Upgrades Upgrade and merge three current network video servers into one machine. The new system will provide better security and safety for residents. $7,412 $1,853 Pictou Maritime Odd Fellows Home - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the nurse call and communication systems to provide a safer environment for residents and staff. $189,676 $47,419 Sheet Harbour Harbourview Lodge - Facility Upgrades Installation of new energy efficient lighting in the building and replacement of tub and bath chair in bathing suite. This will increase safety for residents and reduce costs. $161,920 $40,480 Shelburne Roseway Manor - Facility Upgrades Remodeling of Central hall, by renovating the Alzheimer Care Unit and replacing the security system. This will increase capacity, functionality, accessibility and overall safety. $704,068 $176,017 St. Peter's Richmond Villa - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the siding on the outside of the entire building to ensure a safer and more secure facility. $535,988 $133,997 St. Peter's Richmond Villa - New PPE Storage Building Construction of a new PPE storage building. The new building will increase storage for PPE and other important equipment. $82,108 $20,527 Stellarton Valley View Villa - Facility Upgrades Installation of new tubs and associated equipment. This will improve hygiene and safety for residents. $145,956 $36,489 Stellarton Valley View Villa - Dining Room Upgrades Creation of new kitchenettes in the facility's two dining rooms to create a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere for residents. $49,812 $12,453 Sydney R.C. MacGillivray Guest Home - Facility Upgrades Replacement of windows, front ramp and the removal and replacement of asbestos tile. This will reduce energy costs while increasing safety for residents. $410,044 $102,511 Sydney The Cove - Facility Upgrades Installation of heat pumps to regulate the temperature and humidity and make the facility more comfortable. $52,860 $13,215 Tatamagouche Willow Lodge - Facility Upgrades Replacement of the existing nurse call system and bathing system in the Barrachois Neighbourhood of the facility. This will ensure the safety and security of residents. $163,840 $40,960 Tatamagouche Willow Lodge - Laundry Upgrades Installation of two sets of commercial washers and dryers to increase capacity and efficiency. $52,036 $13,009 Windsor Dykeland Lodge - Facility Upgrades Installation of Lexan panels in the visitation centre and an automatic entrance door to increase accessibility and safety. $16,448 $4,112 Windsor Dykeland Lodge - Facility Upgrades - Phase 2 Installation of Lexan panels to create a safe, distanced environment for residents and their families in the visitation centre of the facility. $9,448 $2,362

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Marla MacInnis, Media Relations Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness, 902-499-6428, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

