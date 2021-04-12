WOLFVILLE, NS, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; along with the Honorable Keith Irving, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings South; and Dr. Peter Ricketts, President and Vice-Chancellor of Acadia University, announced funding for upgrades to Acadia University's Raymond Field, one of the two outdoor artificial turf playing fields in the Annapolis Valley.

This project consists of removing and disposing the field's current artificial turf and replacing it with new artificial turf, as well as installing the accessories that are required for efficient field operation and maintenance. The upgrades will create a safer, more attractive environment for students, community members and event organizers who use the field as a venue for major varsity and community sporting events.

The Government of Canada is investing $400,000 in this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $400,000, while Acadia University and its local funding partners are contributing $400,000 in total.

Quotes

"Throughout this pandemic, we've moved quickly to ensure that Canadians have the support they need now, while also looking ahead. The upgrades to the Raymond Field now mean a healthier, more productive environment in the future for Acadia students, and members of the Annapolis Valley community. Canada's infrastructure plan is about building up our communities now for a better, greener, post-pandemic reality."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Acadia University's Raymond Field is an integral part of the recreational facilities of not only the university, but also the Town of Wolfville and the surrounding area. This project to replace its existing turf field ensures community sports organizations and provincial competitions will benefit from this fine facility for years to come."

The Honorable Keith Irving, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings South, on behalf of the Honourable Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage

"This investment in sport and recreation infrastructure recognizes the central role Acadia facilities play, not just for our students but for people in our surrounding communities. We are thankful to our government and community partners and donors for investing in the artificial turf replacement of Raymond Field. It is an example of what we can accomplish when working in partnership."

Dr. Peter Ricketts, President and Vice-Chancellor of Acadia University

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $831 million in 204 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Brett Loney, Director of Communications, Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Cultures and Heritage, 902-497-0269, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

