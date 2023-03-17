SYDNEY MINES, NS, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - More affordable housing is coming for hundreds of people and families living in Nova Scotia.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Brian Comer, Mental Health and Addictions Minister and MLA for Cape Breton East, on behalf of Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, John Lohr announced that the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia are investing a total of $16.6 million in 10 affordable housing projects across the province. These projects will create 236 new rental units with over half offered at rents at or below 80% of the local market rent.

The federal and provincial investments will support the following projects:

Stephen Jamael Property Rentals Inc, Sydney -36 units (2 projects) - $3.8 million

-36 units (2 projects) - Future Growth Co-op Ltd., Sydney Mines -22 units - $3.9 million

-22 units - Atlantic Edge Properties Inc., Guysborough -36 units - $1.35m million

-36 units - million Tata Holdings Inc., Tatamagouche - 21 units - $1.2 million

- 21 units - Meech Holdings Ltd., Truro - 56 units - $3 million

- 56 units - Six Point Star Homes Ltd., Amherst -8 units - $680,000

-8 units - Innovare Properties and Developments Ltd., Westville - 28 units - $1.225 million

- 28 units - S.W.H Construction Ltd.,Shelburne-5 units - $350,000

Grand Multip Properties Inc., Barrington - 24 units - $900,000

The federal government is providing $7.5 million in funding for these projects through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy, and the Canada—Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. The Province is providing $9.1 million in funding through the improved Affordable Housing Development Program (AHDP).

The projects are part of the improved Affordable Housing Development Program, through which the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing partners with private developers and community housing groups to encourage and help fund the construction of new affordable housing. Changes to the program include a reduction in the equity requirement for non-profit applicants from 20 per cent to five per cent, and a more streamlined process for developers. The program helps low to moderate income Nova Scotian households find housing at a price they can afford.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why we are investing in affordable housing here in Nova Scotia and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to create over 230 units of rental housing across Nova Scotia, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community. This is our government's National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"We are in a housing crisis, and we are taking concrete steps to create more supply to help Nova Scotians find safe and safe affordable housing. Government will continue to work in partnership with the federal government, the private sector and non-profit providers to build more homes like these for Nova Scotians." - Brian Comer, Mental Health and Addictions Minister and MLA for Cape Breton East

"Through investments in affordable housing, our Government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Cape Breton and in all corners of the country. We are committed to making communities stronger through projects like these. These investments help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, while providing access to safe, affordable homes for Nova Scotia's seniors, families and individuals, including Cape Bretoners." – Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

"Future Growth Co-op Ltd. and New Deal Development Northside Ltd. would like to thank the federal and province governments for their support. We are a not-for profit organization and affordable housing is a major issue in CBRM. We are pleased to announce the construction of a 22-unit Seniors Affordable Complex being built at 224 Pitt Street Sydney Mines. Without this funding from both levels of government, this project would not have been possible." - Clarence Dawe, President, Future Growth Co-op Ltd

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.



As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

The Province recently announced a total of $4million for efficiency upgrades for 200 public housing units in Cape Breton .

for efficiency upgrades for 200 public housing units in . The Province announced a total of $20 million in modular housing projects for healthcare and skilled workers living in communities that are in acute need of housing.

in modular housing projects for healthcare and skilled workers living in communities that are in acute need of housing. This investment is part of over $150 million in housing investments this year aimed at helping Nova Scotians in housing need.

in housing investments this year aimed at helping Nova Scotians in housing need. The Affordable Housing Development Program offers flexible solutions for partners to develop diverse, meaningful projects and access funding to support their construction projects.

ADHP was designed with flexibility and adaptability in mind, so projects can meet the needs of each community.

The Province is committing $9.1M to these projects through the AHDP, while the federal government is investing $7.5M through the National Housing Strategy.

