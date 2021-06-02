Canada and Nova Scotia Announce Investments in Social Housing

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing for the Province of Nova Scotia, announced that $3.25 million is being invested to help build 65 units for seniors and low-income Nova Scotians.

In Bridgewater, $1.25 million will create 25 affordable units. Five one-bedroom units will be accessible, and five two-bedroom units will be fully barrier-free.

In Port Hawkesbury, $1.2 million will preserve and improve 24 vacant affordable units that will be rented significantly below the market rate.

In the Oyster Pond area of Halifax Regional Municipality, $800,000 will support the conversion of the former Jeddore Lakeville Elementary School into 16 affordable one-bedroom units for seniors.

Collaboration brings success as together the federal and provincial governments are investing $513 million over 10 years in affordable housing projects and programs and in 2020-21, more than 1,800 low-income homeowners received assistance to make a home repair or adaptation. Additionally, over 3,100 households currently receive a rent supplement, while the Canada-Nova Scotia Targeted Housing Benefit will support up to 1,700 households across the province.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our government is a proud partner in these important projects as we increase the supply of affordable rental housing in Nova Scotia and give peace of mind to our seniors and those most vulnerable. When we strengthen our communities, we build hope and a better Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"The Government of Canada has a broad national senior's agenda that is improving seniors' quality of life, strengthening their financial security and is helping to improve access to affordable housing. Today's investments highlight our collaborative and ambitious approach to help more seniors find an affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

"Canada's National Housing Strategy is providing permanent homes for Nova Scotian families through a collaborative ten year plan. By increasing the quality, quantity and affordability of housing, we're ensuring that our strategy targets the most vulnerable citizens first and foremost. Through this strategy and other critical supports, our government will continue to address gaps in our societies until every Canadian has a safe place to call home." – The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, MP South Shore – St. Margarets

"The struggles of the past year have only deepened the challenges that Canadians face every day. Most importantly, we have learned to respond quickly to support our community members who are in need of a helping hand. Through investments like this, we are supporting those who are most vulnerable, creating good jobs and contributing to a better Nova Scotia." – Mike Kelloway, MP for Cape Breton – Canso

"Few things in life are more important than having a roof over your head and a place to call home. Today's announcement demonstrates a commitment to that belief and to improving the quality of life for our seniors and the most vulnerable members of our community." – Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, MP Central Nova

"Creating affordable housing is a group effort and these projects are a great example of how communities, the province and the federal government are working together to make sure more Nova Scotians have a place to call home. We will continue to develop more projects with our partners as we look for sustainable, long-term affordable housing solutions."– The Honourable Geoff MacLellan, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Province of Nova Scotia

"We are pleased to be a part of this partnership, and to be part of a team working to address affordable housing needs in Port Hawkesbury. Everyone deserves a high-quality place to call home that they will be able to afford for years to come. We're proud to deliver inspired, forward-thinking developments where people can feel confident and be part of a community."- Danita Rooyakkers, co-owner, Breton Apartments, Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia

The NHS is an ambitious 10-year, $70-billion+ plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home — this includes more than $13 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement. The NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.

All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial and territorial governments will respect the key principles of the NHS that support partnerships, people and communities.

The agreement also acknowledges the importance of prioritizing people most in need, incorporating a human rights-based approach to housing, and applying a gender lens to all investments.

Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic age group in Canada . By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2030, the number of seniors is expected to reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of population. The Government of Canada has a broad national senior's agenda which includes initiatives that: improve the income security of seniors; improve seniors' access to affordable housing; promote healthy aging and improve access to health care; and foster the social inclusion and engagement of seniors.

