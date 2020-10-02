ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador; and his Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's; announced funding for a project to upgrade and connect a trail to a continuous 4.8 kilometre active transportation route in St. John's.

The project will see the construction of the Kelly's Brook Shared-Use Path by upgrading and connecting existing segments of a trail that parallels Empire Avenue to create a safer, inclusive pedestrian and cycling route. Once complete, residents will benefit from a multi-purpose path that will better connect different neighbourhoods and connect the east and west ends of St. John's.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.1 million in this project through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream (PTIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $755,600, while the City is contributing more than $610,000.

Quotes

"We need more biking around our beautiful city. And we need our bikers to be safe. This project will make walking and cycling more practical and safer for more people."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for St. John's South–Mount Pearl, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Physical activity is important for our mental and physical health. Since COVID-19 changed our lives, active living has become even more important, and encouraging people to live a healthy lifestyle is important to our government. By working with the City of St. John's and the Federal Government, we are providing access to an inclusive trail for walkers and cyclists to enjoy."

The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"On behalf of Council and staff, we are thankful to our Federal and Provincial partners for this significant investment in City infrastructure. Upgrading Kelly's Brook Trail is a major step in building an integrated mobility network that will support multiple modes of active transportation in our City. Improved connectivity will provide health and economic benefits for many years to come, and I look forward to breaking ground on this project."

His Worship Danny Breen, Mayor of St. John's

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $491 million towards over 565 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards over 565 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Emily-Jane Gillingham, Media Relations Manager, Transportation and Works, 709-729-1758, [email protected]; Kelly Maguire, Media Relations, City of St. John's, 709-576-8491,[email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

