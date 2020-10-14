PACQUET, NL, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador recognize the different ways that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted smaller and rural communities across the province. Both governments are making strategic investments in infrastructure to meet the specific needs of rural Newfoundland and Labrador municipalities and help them strengthen their local economies.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in safe and modern road infrastructure will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador residents have access to reliable services to support healthy communities.

Today, Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays–Central–Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for two road infrastructure projects in Pacquet and Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North.

Residents of the Municipality of Pacquet will benefit from a total of 350 metres of newly paved road along Lake Road and Newtown road, as well as rehabilitation work in the surrounding areas. This project will lower road maintenance costs and improve road safety for commuters.

A gravel roadway in the Town of Lushes Bight Beaumont-Beaumont North will be paved with asphalt and culverts in poor condition replaced. As a result of these investments, the residents of rural North-Eastern Newfoundland and Labrador will benefit from more reliable road infrastructure, and a safer means of transportation.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $179,900 in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure program and the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF). The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $103,000 while the Town of Lushes Bight-Beaumont-Beaumont North is contributing more than $34,600 and the Town of Pacquet is contributing more than $24,000.

Quotes

"Rural communities are an integral part of our country and they have been highly impacted by Covid-19 in many different ways. This is why investments in local infrastructure like the upgrades and rehabilitation of roads in Central Newfoundland is especially important to help communities bounce back and become more resilient now and in the future."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays–Central–Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"By investing in rural areas, the towns of Lushes Bight Beaumont-Beaumont North and Pacquet will have improved roads in their communities, which are also safer roads for all residents and tourists."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $491 million towards 565 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than towards 565 infrastructure projects across and under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories, and some administrative requirements have been streamlined to accommodate faster approvals. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects to 80% in the provinces. Federal funding will cover 100% of the cost of projects in the territories and for projects with Indigenous recipients.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

