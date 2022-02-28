Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in recreation, green, rural and public transit infrastructure

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public infrastructure helps communities stay strong and healthy. Investments in modern and efficient community infrastructure create jobs, grow the economy, and help reduce Canada's emissions.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $23.8 million in funding to support 23 recreation, green, rural and public transit infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Among the projects funded, enhancements to the Great Trail in Corner Brook will promote active transportation along the City's waterfront, and the Shoal Harbour Causeway Bridge in Clarenville will be replaced to make it safer for motorists and pedestrians. In addition, the Inuit Community Government of Hopedale will extend its water and sewer mains to an unserved commercial area of the community, improving access to clean potable water and wastewater collection.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9 million towards these projects. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $9.6 million, while the municipalities and other recipients are contributing more than $5.1 million in total.

Quotes

"Our government is driving impactful and lasting changes in rural communities by jointly supporting over 23 infrastructure projects with the province and municipalities across Newfoundland and Labrador. From addressing gaps in the Great Trail along the waterfront in Corner Brook, to installing watermains to underserved homes in Trout River – critical investments like these will provide our local communities with long-term economic growth and make a positive difference for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Municipal leaders have the insight into how best to improve their communities, and we support their efforts to responsibly benefit the people living in their areas. All of these projects that we are funding today are necessary to help communities achieve that goal. We look forward to working with our federal and municipal partners on more projects in the future."

The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"During my time as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, I've been fortunate to participate in many joint funding announcements that are resulting in better services in municipalities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. By working together with multiple levels of government, we will strive to replace, repair, and upgrade their current infrastructure to better service their residents."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

Quick Facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $920 million in 1200 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada Plan.

has invested more than in 1200 infrastructure projects across and under the Investing in Plan. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Related Products

Backgrounder

Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador investing in recreation, green and rural infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program will support 23 infrastructure projects in various communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $9 million towards these projects. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $9.6 million, while the municipalities and other recipients are contributing more than $5.1 million in total.

Project Information:

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Recipient

Funding Baie-Verte Centennial

Pool Repair

and

Rejuvenation

Project Repairing and

rejuvenating the

centennial pool and

associated building with

various architectural,

electrical and

mechanical upgrades.

The upgraded pool will

have a longer life span

of approximately 25-30

years for the Baie Verte

community. $247,172 $247,098 $247,098 Corner

Brook Great Trail

Enhancement

Phase I Addressing gaps in the

Great Trail and active

transportation route to

establish a continuous

active transportation

and recreational route

along the City's

waterfront. $516,243 $516,089 $516,089 Happy

Valley-

Goose Bay Facility

Upgrades Upgrading the Amaruk

Golf Club to position it

as a year-round healthy

and active-living facility. $200,043 $0 $300,065

Green Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Recipient

Funding Badger Partial Water and Sewer Replacement - Sunset Drive Partially replacing

water and sanitary

sewer (95 meters) on

Sunset Drive to

increase the Town's

capacity to manage

wastewater and

improve access to

potable water. $63,213 $79,016 $15,803 Bay de Verde Sanitary Sewer Outfall Pipe Repair Installing a new

sanitary sewer outfall

and reinstate the

outfall to a high

standard. $35,355 $44,194 $8,839 Centreville-Wareham-Trinity New Forcemain Upgrades Upgrading the existing

forcemain to a larger

size and installing new

manholes to improve

the function of the

existing lift station. $149,124 $186,405 $37,281 Corner Brook Mount Bernard Avenue Reconstruction Improving water and

sewer infrastructure,

driving surface and

street drainage and adding capacity to

the trunk sewer for

wastewater to

accommodate the new

Acute Care Hospital. $2,923,227 $2,923,227 $1,461,614 Fogo Island Water/Sewer - Main Street, Seldom Servicing nine homes

with water and sewer

and two fire hydrants

to provide clean accessible

drinking water and septic

disposal in the

community of Seldom. $319,233 $399,041 $79,808 Hampden New Water and Sewer Extension, Main Road Route 421 Installing new water and

sewer extension to

improve services

to residents. $84,941 $106,177 $21,235 Harbour Grace Sanitary and Storm Sewer Outfall Relocation Relocating and installing

295 meters of sewer

and sewer outfall

pipe and 210 meters

of storm sewer pipe

to be compliant with

current Federal Fisheries

Environmental Guidelines. $446,384 $557,980 $111,596 Inuit Community

Government of Hopedale Water and Sewer Services to Wharf Area Installing water and

sewer mains to the last unserved area to provide clean potable water and wastewater collection to a key commercial area of the community. $235,323 $294,153 $58,831 Inuit Community

Government of Nain Sewer System Condition and Capacity Assessment Inspecting and prioritizing the Community's sewer system to increase its capacity to manage wastewater. $232,760 $290,950 $58,190 Lumsden Water Main Intake Replacement Replacing the drinking water intake system from the pond to the water treatment facility to provide clean and safe drinking water to the community. $301,108 $376,385 $75,277 Middle Arm New Chlorination System, Booster Pumps and Filter Installing two new sets of chlorination equipment, two new chlorination buildings, new booster pumps and a new filtration system which will help provide potable drinking water to the community and remove the long-standing boil order. $161,671 $202,088 $40,418 Milltown-Head

of Bay D'Espoir Dam and Intake Improvements Replacing the concrete dam at the intake and installing a new intake system and screen at the Jersey Pond to help eliminate erosion issues to improve water quality and public safety at the reservoir. $181,186 $226,482 $45,296 Rocky Harbour Transmission Main from Chlorine Building to West Link Road Replacing existing waterlines to provide a new waterline transmission and more dependable water source for the residents. $543,634 $679,543 $135,909 Steady Brook Lift Stations Upgrades Including Emergency Generators - Forest Road, Dogwood Drive and Thistle Drive Upgrading mechanical and electrical systems to provide a safe and reliable sanitary sewer pump station for residents. $309,049 $386,312 $77,262 Trout River Riverside Drive Water Main Installation Installing a watermain to 10 homes to provide residents with potable water from the town's system. $146,077 $182,596 $36,519 Twillingate Sewage Lift Station Retrofit Retrofitting two lift stations. $145,094 $181,367 $36,273

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Campbell-ton Road Upgrade on Bob Clark Drive Upgrading culverts and pavement on Bob Clark Drive. $151,169 $151,124 $151,124 Clarenville Shoal Harbour Causeway Bridge Replacement Demolishing the old Shoal Harbour Causeway Bridge structure and building a new bridge to accommodate vehicle and pedestrian traffic. $1,166,498 $1,166,148 $1,166,148 Stephen-ville Minnesota Drive Over Pass

Refurbishment Refurbishing an overpass on Minnesota Drive to improve the quality of the bridge and the safety of residents. $367,366 $367,256 $367,256

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

Location Project Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding St. John's New Accessible

Bus Shelters Installing 10 new

accessible bus

shelters at bus stops

throughout the City

to expand customer

amenities and enhance

customer experience. $80,527 $67,099 $53,691

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Kathryn Summers, Media Relations Manager, Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-1758, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]