Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in recreation, green, rural and public transit infrastructure
Feb 28, 2022, 12:30 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Public infrastructure helps communities stay strong and healthy. Investments in modern and efficient community infrastructure create jobs, grow the economy, and help reduce Canada's emissions.
Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced more than $23.8 million in funding to support 23 recreation, green, rural and public transit infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador.
Among the projects funded, enhancements to the Great Trail in Corner Brook will promote active transportation along the City's waterfront, and the Shoal Harbour Causeway Bridge in Clarenville will be replaced to make it safer for motorists and pedestrians. In addition, the Inuit Community Government of Hopedale will extend its water and sewer mains to an unserved commercial area of the community, improving access to clean potable water and wastewater collection.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $9 million towards these projects. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $9.6 million, while the municipalities and other recipients are contributing more than $5.1 million in total.
Quotes
"Our government is driving impactful and lasting changes in rural communities by jointly supporting over 23 infrastructure projects with the province and municipalities across Newfoundland and Labrador. From addressing gaps in the Great Trail along the waterfront in Corner Brook, to installing watermains to underserved homes in Trout River – critical investments like these will provide our local communities with long-term economic growth and make a positive difference for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians."
The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
"Municipal leaders have the insight into how best to improve their communities, and we support their efforts to responsibly benefit the people living in their areas. All of these projects that we are funding today are necessary to help communities achieve that goal. We look forward to working with our federal and municipal partners on more projects in the future."
The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador
"During my time as Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, I've been fortunate to participate in many joint funding announcements that are resulting in better services in municipalities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador. By working together with multiple levels of government, we will strive to replace, repair, and upgrade their current infrastructure to better service their residents."
The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure
Quick Facts
- Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- The Government of Canada has invested more than $920 million in 1200 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland and Labrador under the Investing in Canada Plan.
- Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.
Related Products
Backgrounder
Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador investing in recreation, green and rural infrastructure
Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure program will support 23 infrastructure projects in various communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.
The Government of Canada is investing more than $9 million towards these projects. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is providing over $9.6 million, while the municipalities and other recipients are contributing more than $5.1 million in total.
Project Information:
Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Recipient
|
Baie-Verte
|
Centennial
|
Repairing and
|
$247,172
|
$247,098
|
$247,098
|
Corner
|
Great Trail
|
Addressing gaps in the
|
$516,243
|
$516,089
|
$516,089
|
Happy
|
Facility
|
Upgrading the Amaruk
|
$200,043
|
$0
|
$300,065
Green Infrastructure Stream
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal
|
Provincial
|
Recipient
|
Badger
|
Partial Water and
Sewer Replacement -
Sunset Drive
|
Partially replacing
|
$63,213
|
$79,016
|
$15,803
|
Bay de Verde
|
Sanitary Sewer
Outfall Pipe Repair
|
Installing a new
|
$35,355
|
$44,194
|
$8,839
|
Centreville-Wareham-Trinity
|
New Forcemain
Upgrades
|
Upgrading the existing
|
$149,124
|
$186,405
|
$37,281
|
Corner Brook
|
Mount Bernard
Avenue Reconstruction
|
Improving water and
and adding capacity to
|
$2,923,227
|
$2,923,227
|
$1,461,614
|
Fogo Island
|
Water/Sewer -
Main Street, Seldom
|
Servicing nine homes
|
$319,233
|
$399,041
|
$79,808
|
Hampden
|
New Water and Sewer
Extension, Main
Road Route 421
|
Installing new water and
|
$84,941
|
$106,177
|
$21,235
|
Harbour Grace
|
Sanitary and Storm
Sewer Outfall
Relocation
|
Relocating and installing
|
$446,384
|
$557,980
|
$111,596
|
Inuit Community
|
Water and Sewer
Services to Wharf Area
|
Installing water and
the last unserved area
to provide clean potable
water and wastewater
collection to a key
commercial area
of the community.
|
$235,323
|
$294,153
|
$58,831
|
Inuit Community
|
Sewer System Condition
and Capacity Assessment
|
Inspecting and prioritizing
the Community's sewer
system to increase
its capacity to
manage wastewater.
|
$232,760
|
$290,950
|
$58,190
|
Lumsden
|
Water Main Intake
Replacement
|
Replacing the
drinking water intake
system from the
pond to the water
treatment facility
to provide clean
and safe drinking
water to the community.
|
$301,108
|
$376,385
|
$75,277
|
Middle Arm
|
New Chlorination System,
Booster Pumps and Filter
|
Installing two new
sets of chlorination
equipment, two new
chlorination buildings,
new booster pumps
and a new filtration
system which will
help provide potable
drinking water to
the community and
remove the
long-standing boil order.
|
$161,671
|
$202,088
|
$40,418
|
Milltown-Head
|
Dam and Intake
Improvements
|
Replacing the concrete
dam at the intake
and installing a new
intake system and
screen at the Jersey
Pond to help
eliminate erosion
issues to improve
water quality
and public
safety at the reservoir.
|
$181,186
|
$226,482
|
$45,296
|
Rocky Harbour
|
Transmission Main from
Chlorine Building
to West Link Road
|
Replacing existing
waterlines to provide
a new waterline
transmission and
more dependable
water source for the
residents.
|
$543,634
|
$679,543
|
$135,909
|
Steady Brook
|
Lift Stations Upgrades
Including Emergency
Generators - Forest
Road, Dogwood
Drive and
Thistle Drive
|
Upgrading mechanical
and electrical systems
to provide a safe
and reliable sanitary
sewer pump station
for residents.
|
$309,049
|
$386,312
|
$77,262
|
Trout River
|
Riverside Drive
Water Main Installation
|
Installing a watermain
to 10 homes to
provide residents
with potable water
from the town's system.
|
$146,077
|
$182,596
|
$36,519
|
Twillingate
|
Sewage Lift Station Retrofit
|
Retrofitting two lift stations.
|
$145,094
|
$181,367
|
$36,273
Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal Funding
|
Provincial Funding
|
Municipal Funding
|
Campbell-ton
|
Road Upgrade
on Bob Clark Drive
|
Upgrading culverts
and pavement
on Bob Clark Drive.
|
$151,169
|
$151,124
|
$151,124
|
Clarenville
|
Shoal Harbour
Causeway Bridge
Replacement
|
Demolishing the
old Shoal Harbour
Causeway Bridge structure
and building a new
bridge to accommodate
vehicle and
pedestrian traffic.
|
$1,166,498
|
$1,166,148
|
$1,166,148
|
Stephen-ville
|
Minnesota Drive
Over Pass
|
Refurbishing an
overpass on
Minnesota Drive to
improve the quality
of the bridge and
the safety of residents.
|
$367,366
|
$367,256
|
$367,256
Public Transit Infrastructure Stream
|
Location
|
Project Name
|
Project Details
|
Federal Funding
|
Provincial Funding
|
Municipal Funding
|
St. John's
|
New Accessible
|
Installing 10 new
|
$80,527
|
$67,099
|
$53,691
Associated links
Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador
https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html
Investing in Canada Plan Project Map
http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html
